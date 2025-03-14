2025 Big Ten Tournament: How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan in the Quarterfinals
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue pulled of a 76-71 win over USC on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. With the victory, the Boilers advance to the quarterfinal round, where they'll meet Michigan on Friday night.
Purdue and Michigan met twice during the regular season, with each team winning on its home court. This time, a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round is at stake.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's showdown.
How to watch No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan
- Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (22-10, 13-7 in Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 14-6 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals
- When: Friday, March 13 at approximately 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (18,000)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Michigan's 2023-24 season: Michigan concluded the year with an 8-24 record and went just 3-17 in Big Ten play, finishing last in the conference. At the end of the year, the Michigan athletic department decided to move on from head coach Juwan Howard after five seasons.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (469-213).
- Michigan coach: Dusty May, 1st season at Michigan (22-9).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Michigan 94-76.
Paths to the quarterfinals
- Purdue: The Boilermakers earned the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after posting a 13-7 record in league play and had a first-round bye. On Thursday, Purdue defeated USC 76-71 in Round 2 to advance to the quarterfinals.
- Michigan: The Wolverines received the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after a 14-6 year in Big Ten play. Michigan earned a double-bye, an automatic spot in the quarterfinal round.
Regular season meetings
Purdue 91, Michigan 64 (Jan. 24 in West Lafayette, Ind.) — It was a wire-to-wire victory for Purdue, who throttled Michigan in Mackey Arena during the team's Hammer Down Cancer Game. It started on the opening possession, when Braden Smith stole a Tre Donaldson pass and raced down to the other end for an easy layup to give the Boilermakers an early 2-0 lead. By the 11:18 mark of the first half, Purdue owned a 29-9 advantage and the Wolverines could never really get back into the game. The Boilers led by as many as 30 points and cruised to a big win in mid-January.
Purdue's Braden Smith finished the game with 24 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points and made five 3-pointers. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 15 points and CJ Cox gave the Boilermakers 11 points.
Michigan 75, Purdue 73 (Feb. 11in Ann Arbor, Mich.) — Just like the first game, Purdue was able to get out to a fast start, building an early 9-2 advantage and leading by as many as 11 points with less than four minutes to play in the first half. But Michigan closed the half on a 9-0 run, making the score 37-35 in favor of the Boilermakers.
The two teams traded punches in the second half, but Michigan was able to put together a couple of big runs to take a late lead. Smith tried to will his team to victory by hitting a handful of clutch 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough.
Michigan was led by Danny Wolf, who had 15 points and nine rebounds. Roddy Gayle Jr. came off the bench to score 14 points and collected seven boards. Tre Donaldson and Vlad Goldin each had 12 points.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 20; Michigan is ranked No. 22.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 20; Michigan is ranked No. 21.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 15; Michigan is ranked No. 30.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 15; Michigan is ranked No. 28.
Michigan Wolverines 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Will Tschetter (6.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 37.3% 3-pt); Nimari Burnett (9.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 40.6% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Dug McDaniel (16.3 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 spg); Olivier Nkamhoua (14.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg); Terrance Williams II (12.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Tarris Reed Jr. (9.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Jaelin Llewellyn (5.2 ppg,1.2 rpg); Tray Jackson (5.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Vlad Goldin (156.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 34.6% 3-pt); Tre Donaldson (11.5 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.5 rpg, 38.4% 3-pt); Danny Wolf (12.9 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.4 bpg); Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg); Sam Walters (5.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg); LJ Cason (3.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg); Rubin Jones (3.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (16.3 ppg, 8.8 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 spg); Fletcher Loyer (14.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 47.5% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (19.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg); Myles Colvin (5.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Cam Heide (4.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Caleb Furst (4.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg); CJ Cox (6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Dusty May, Michigan: May is in his first season at Michigan, arriving in Ann Arbor after spending the previous six years as the coach at Florida Atlantic. May had tremendous success in Boca Raton, highlighted by his team's run to the Final Four in 2023. That year, the Owls finished with a 35-4 record. Last season, he guided FAU to a 25-9 mark and a second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. During his six seasons at Florida Atlantic, he compiled a 126-69 record. May is an Indiana native and went to college Indiana University, where he was a student manager under Bob Knight. Following his days at IU, May went into coaching, getting his first Division I assistant job at Eastern Michigan in 2005. He's also had stops at Murray State (2006-07), UAB (2007-09), Louisiana Tech (2009-15) and Florida (2015-18) before becoming a head coach.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.