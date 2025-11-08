42-Year Coaching Vet Greg Kampe Gives Major Praise to Purdue's Mackey Arena
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Oakland guard Brody Robinson stepped to the free throw line at the 16:43 mark of the second half with his team trailing 48-43 in Mackey Arena. In that moment, 42-year veteran coach Greg Kampe thought he might need a pair of earplugs.
The loud atmosphere got to Robinson on the first free throw, which he fired off the mark. After that miss, the student section grew even louder, knowing that free chicken was at stake if he missed the second.
Robinson calmly converted the second attempt and heard a smattering of boos. That made free throw quieted the crowd a little bit, but it left a lasting memory on Kampe, who said he's never heard an arena get as loud as Mackey Arena on Friday night.
"When Brody shot those two free throws — I've been around, I've been in every building, that was the loudest I've ever heard," Kampe said. "Breslin, Phog Allen — that was unbelievable."
Even in the intimidating atmosphere that Mackey Arena presents, Oakland came ready to play the No. 1 team in the country. At halftime, the game was tied at 35-35. Late in the second half, the Golden Grizzlies trailed the Boilermakers by just one point.
Ultimately, Purdue's depth and shooting ability pulled through and won the game 87-77. Although Oakland didn't leave West Lafayette with a win, Kampe was proud of the way his team fought against the No. 1 team in such a hostile environment.
"It really was a high-level [basketball game]. It was cool to be part of," Kampe said. "In this ancient, unbelievable facility, these kids experienced something they'll never forget. We didn't get the win, and we've got a long way to go, but I like our chances."
Purdue coach Matt Painter gave Oakland plenty of credit following the game, too.
"Obviously, he's a Hall of Fame coach and I was impressed by their personnel," Painter said after the game. "I thought they played hard, I thought they competed, I thought they were quicker to the ball than we were, especially in that first half. Hats off to Coach Kampe and his crew, I thought they were really good tonight."
Oakland is playing one of the toughest three-game stretches in college basketball this season. The Grizzlies opened up with a 121-78 loss to No. 7 Michigan, then suffered the 10-point loss to top-ranked Purdue on Friday. Wednesday, Kampe's team travels to Houston to play the second-ranked Cougars.
