Big Ten Roundup: Rutgers Beats Michigan For First Time Ever

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It only took 87 years, but Rutgers finally beat Michigan in a basketball game on Tuesday night.

The Scarlet Knights (8-5, 2-1 in the Big Ten) got huge nights from Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. in the 75-67 win at the newly named Jersey Mike's Arena, formerly known as the Rutgers Athletic Center. It's the first time Rutgers has beaten Michigan in 15 tries, dating all the way back to 1933. Michigan, who played without five reserves for health and personal reasons, fell to 7-6, and 1-2 in league play.

Rutgers, the poorest three-point shooting team in the Big Ten, hit a season-high 11 threes. They had been averaging just 5.0 threes per game previously.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 25 points. True freshman Caleb Houstan was just 1-for-8 from three-point range, and the Wolverines were 3-for-15 as a team. Starting point guard Devante' Jones continued to struggle. He played 31 minutes and didn't score a single point.

"A lot of credit to these guys. These guys did it,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "These guys wanted to get this one. It’s a good feeling. Michigan has been very good for a long time, and they continue to be. I'm so happy we got a W.

“We battled through a lot of stuff. These guys were terrific down the stretch, made big plays, hit threes, really sharing the ball. I'm. proud of these guys. It was a good veteran win.’'

It was the first home game for Rutgers since a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate was put into place. All fans now need to show a vaccination card or a proof of a negative PRC test in the previous 72 hours. New Jersey has been posting record positive test numbers all week, the highest since the pandemic started 22 months ago.

Maryland, Michigan State, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern already have vaccine mandates in place as well.

Illinois 76, Minnesota 53

Center Kofi Cockburn had 29 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as Illinois rolled to an easy 76-53 win on Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Illinois (10-3, 3-0 in the Big Ten) also got 11 points from guard Jacon Grandison and 10 from guard Alfonso Plummer. The Illini outscored the Gophers 42-18 in the paint, and outrebounded them 52-28. Minnesota (10-2, 1-2) shot just 35.3 percent from the field, and made only 3-of-15 three-pointers.

"Anybody who can figure out how to guard that guy, let me know," first-year Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said. "You try to battle for post position early, often, late, he's just a different cat.

"I just thought this was the first time all year we just didn't have it. It was just a weird vibe out there from start to finish."

This was Minnesota's first game since Dec. 22. They had a game cancelled last week because of COVID issues inside the Alcorn State program.

Illinois is tied for first in the league along with Michigan State and Ohio State, all off to 3-0 starts so far.

Sunday's results

Michigan State 73, Northwestern 67

Ohio State 87, Nebraska 79, OT

Penn State 61, Indiana 58

Monday's results

Wisconsin 74, Purdue 69

Iowa 80, Maryland 75

Wednesday's games

Nebraska at Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Penn State at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday's games

Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Saturday's games

Purdue at Penn State, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

