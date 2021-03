Big Ten Tournament Pairings, Schedule; Purdue Starts on Friday

Purdue has a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament and gets started on Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals. First-round games start on Wednesday night.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The field is set now for the Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Purdue gets a double bye, so the Boilermakers won't see any action until the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Boilers will play the second game of the afternoon session on Friday, and the game should start around 2 p.m. ET. The first game on Friday includes No. 1 seed Michigan, which starts at 11:30 a.m. ET

Purdue's likely opponent is No. 5 seed Ohio State, a team that Purdue has beaten twice this season already. Ohio State will have to play a second-round game first, against the winner of Wednesday's first-round game between Northwestern and Minnesota.

Big Ten Tournament

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – No. 12 seed Northwestern vs. No. 13 seed Minnesota – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 13 seed – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 2 – No. 11 seed Penn State vs. No, 14 seed Nebraska 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – No. 8 seed Maryland vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 9 seed ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 4 – No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 5 – No. 7 seed Rutgers vs. No. 10 seed Indiana ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 10 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 6 – No. 6 seed Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 8 (No. 4 seed Purdue vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 9 (No. 2 seed Illinois vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 10 (No. 3 seed Iowa vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)