Purdue's Wild Comeback Against Ohio State Falls Short in OT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Ohio State gave away an 18-point lead to Purdue in the second half on Friday, but made all the right moves in overtime to beat the Boilers 87-78 in he quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue won the first two meetings this year, and Ohio State players were thirsting for a rematch. The trilogy lived up to the hype.

The Buckeyes had a 49-point first half, but Purdue kept pecking away. But in overtime, it was clear that they ran out of gas.

The Buckeyes advance to the semifinals against top-seed Michigan. Purdue will await a likely high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State broke the game open midway through the first quarter, going on a 19-7 run to take a 37-22 lead. Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. made it even worse, with a couple of threes back-to-back, and then Ryan Young hit another one at the buzzer to give the Buckeyes a 49-31 lead at the break.

Ohio State made 8-of-17 threes in the first half, with Young (18) and Washington (13) scoring 31 of its 49 points.

The two teams traded blows for the first nine minutes of the second half, and it wasn't until Brandon Newman hit a three with 11:09 to go that Purdue got the deficit back to 10. It got to six at 64-58 after consecutive baskets by Trevion Williams. And it got to four at the 3:20 mark when Zach Edey scored inside off of a nice pass from Williams.

And then it got to two at the 1:44 mark when Williams scored again on a nice post move, faking and shaking three times before finally scoring over E.J. Liddell.

After Liddell missed a jumper, Ohio State's Justice Sueing missed the putback, and Seth Towns did the same, with the ball getting stuck on top of the backboard. Purdue's Edey, all 7-foot-4 of him, used a broom handle to knock it off.

On the other end, Purdue went to Williams again, and he answered with a baby hook to tie the game at 70.

Ohio State got a pair of free throws from Sueing to making it 72-70 Williams scored again with an up-and-under move to tie it at 72 with just 9.4 seconds left. Ohio State got one last possession, but couldn't get a shot off after the ball got tipped away by Jaden Ivey, forcing overtime.

Ohio State got a break early in the extra period when Stefanovic fell to the ground and Seth Towns hit a wide-open three to make it 78-74. On the other end, Liddell fouled out and pushing Williams and he made both free throws.

Towns 15-footer. then Edey miss. Washington then hit a three for Ohio State, and the lead was quickly at seven, at 83-76.

This is the first of four games on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament. The complete pairing and schedule are below.

Big Ten Tournament

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Game 2 – Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Game 4 – Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Game 5 – Rutgers 61, Indiana 50

Game 6 – Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 – Michigan 79, Maryland 66

Game 8 – Ohio State 87, Purdue 78 OT

Game 9 –No. 2 seed Illinois vs. No. 7 seed Rutgers – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 7 seed – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 10 – No. 3 seed Iowa vs. No. 6 seed Wisconsin – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 – No. 1 seed Michigan vs. No. 5 seed Ohio State – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

vs. No. 5 seed – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS) Game 12 – Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner – 25 minutes later (TV: CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 – (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)