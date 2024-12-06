Boiler Banter: Purdue Has Been in The Position Before, And It Will Be Just Fine
Performances like the one Thursday night have been uncommon for Purdue in recent seasons. The Boilermakers suffered an 81-70 loss at the hands of Penn State in State College — and, really, the game wasn't as close as the final score indicates. To put it matter-of-factly, the night was dreadful.
When the final buzzer sounded and Penn State fans flooded the floor — yes, Purdue was victim to another court storming — the Boilermakers finished the game with 24 turnovers, which led to 32 Nittany Lions points. Game, set, match.
Frustrating? Yes. I promise you, though, everything is going to be just fine in West Lafayette.
This isn't exactly new territory for Matt Painter. This was a part of the growing pains that come with major roster changes. And, yes, as much as Purdue returned from last year's national runner-up team, this is still a program that was left with significant holes to fill.
Thursday night's performance reminded me of Purdue's 2018-19 squad, a team that many considered dead in the water after 11 games. That Boilermaker team began the year with a 6-5 record, which included a 76-57 blowout loss to No. 7 Michigan in their Big Ten opener.
It was a team learning to play a different brand of basketball. The previous season (2017-18), Purdue was bolstered by dominant post play from 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas. The Boilers lost a versatile playmaker in Vincent Edwards and a reliable wing in Dakota Mathias. They were also replacing starting point guard PJ Thompson.
Oh, and that Purdue team — the one with Haas, Edwards, Mathias and Thompson in 2017-18 — won 30 games.
Despite the early-season struggles, Purdue finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 26-10 record, won a share of the Big Ten title (16-4) and was a Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) miracle shot away from making the Final Four.
Having a guy named Carsen Edwards on your team certainly helps you right the ship, but you understand the point, right? Maybe it's way too early to hit the panic button on the 2024-25 Boilers. It's still a team trying to live in a post-Zach Edey, Mason Gillis and Lance Jones world.
Purdue has a lot of experience on the roster, but this is a team trying to find its identity. Trey Kaufman-Renn is still learning how to play the five in a "small ball" lineup. Myles Colvin and Cam Heide are in the starting rotation after having limited roles off the bench a year ago. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer are both carrying a heavier workload.
Don't forget, this is a team that's playing three freshmen — CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris and Raleigh Burgess — pretty regularly. This isn't the easiest transition for those guys, either.
I understand we live in a microwave society and fans want results instantly. In the real world, though, things aren't always prepared at the press of a button. Purdue is going to have to endure some of those unpleasant growing pains.
We saw an example of that Thursday night against Penn State.
Painter has navigated these waters before. Yes, it's going to be choppy at times, but this is a team that is going to be playing much better basketball in February and March than it is right now.
