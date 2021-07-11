Canada Earns Bronze Medal at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup After Win Over Serbia

Purdue center Zach Edey was one of four Canada players to score in double figures in a 101-92 victory over Serbia. He recorded his sixth double-double of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup to help the team earn its second-ever podium appearance.

Canada bounced back following a loss to the USA in the semifinals to win a close contest against Serbia in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday.

Strong scoring runs in the fourth quarter helped push the team to a 101-92 victory over Serbia, good for third place and a bronze medal in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. The win marks the Canada Men's U19 Basketball Team's second-ever podium appearance.

Purdue basketball's Zach Edey recorded his sixth double-double of the tournament to help lead Canada to a win. He scored 12 points and recorded team-highs with 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Edey was one of four players who scored in double figures for Canada. The 7-foot-3 Boilermaker center shot 6-of-13 from the field but missed both of his free-throw attempts.

Serbia was led by 6-foot-10 center Mihailo Musikic, who scored 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He also recorded six rebounds and four assists.

In a game that featured three lead changes, Canada blew a 15-point lead and trailed by as many as 11 points before entering the fourth quarter tied at 74. But Canada recorded runs of 10-2 and 11-0 to pull ahead 97-84 with less than three minutes left.

In the end, the team was led by guard Bennedict Richard Felder Mathurin and his game-high 31 points. Ryan Nembhard also contributed a double-double of his own in the victory by scoring 21 points and recording 10 assists for Canada.

