Myles Colvin Announces Commitment to Purdue Basketball

Myles Colvin, a rising junior basketball player from Heritage Christian High School, committed to coach Matt Painter and Boilermakers on Wednesday. He is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Myles Colvin, a 2023 recruit from Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Purdue Basketball on Wednesday. He is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin and the younger brother of Purdue volleyball freshman Raven Colvin.

Colvin is the first Purdue basketball recruit for the class of 2023. He was the first player to visit West Lafayette once the NCAA dead period ended on June 1. Colvin pledged to Purdue over offers from Indiana and Butler.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is a rising junior and is currently unranked by major recruiting outlets. Colvin is a member of the 2023 Indy Nets Basketball Elite Club.

BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 7: Ohio Stadium plans for full capacity during the 2021 football season, Rutgers freshman wide receiver Carnell Davis was injured in a fight this weekend and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry is projected as a second-round NBA Draft pick.

The USA and Canada FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup teams, led by players from the Purdue basketball program, came away with victories in the first round of the bracket stage Wednesday. Both teams need one more victory to force a matchup between them in the Semi-Finals.

Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were productive contributors during the group stage for the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team. In an 85-56 win over Australia on Tuesday, Ivey was one of five USA players to score double figures.

Purdue center Zach Edey record three double-doubles in as many games during the group stage for the Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team. In an 85-56 win over Senegal on Tuesday, he led the team in both points and rebounds.

