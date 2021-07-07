Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Myles Colvin Announces Commitment to Purdue Basketball

Myles Colvin, a rising junior basketball player from Heritage Christian High School, committed to coach Matt Painter and Boilermakers on Wednesday. He is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Myles Colvin, a 2023 recruit from Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Purdue Basketball on Wednesday. He is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin and the younger brother of Purdue volleyball freshman Raven Colvin. 

Colvin is the first Purdue basketball recruit for the class of 2023. He was the first player to visit West Lafayette once the NCAA dead period ended on June 1. Colvin pledged to Purdue over offers from Indiana and Butler. 

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is a rising junior and is currently unranked by major recruiting outlets. Colvin is a member of the 2023 Indy Nets Basketball Elite Club

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

  • BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 7: Ohio Stadium plans for full capacity during the 2021 football season, Rutgers freshman wide receiver Carnell Davis was injured in a fight this weekend and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry is projected as a second-round NBA Draft pick. CLICK HERE
  • USA, CANADA U19 BASKETBALL TEAMS ADVANCE: The USA and Canada FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup teams, led by players from the Purdue basketball program, came away with victories in the first round of the bracket stage Wednesday. Both teams need one more victory to force a matchup between them in the Semi-Finals. CLICK HERE 
  • USA FINISHES UNDEFEATED IN GROUP STAGE: Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were productive contributors during the group stage for the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team. In an 85-56 win over Australia on Tuesday, Ivey was one of five USA players to score double figures. CLICK HERE
  • ZACH EDEY LEADS CANADA TO VICTORY: Purdue center Zach Edey record three double-doubles in as many games during the group stage for the Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team. In an 85-56 win over Senegal on Tuesday, he led the team in both points and rebounds. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Mackey Arena
Recruiting

Myles Colvin Announces Commitment to Purdue Basketball

PurdueBasketballRankingsCalebFirst
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Players Help USA, Canada Teams to Victory in FIBA U19 Round of 16

Ohio Stadium
Football

Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Football Will Have Full Capacity, Tailgating During 2021 Season

Jaden Ivey
Basketball

USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team Stays Undefeated After 87-66 Win Over Australia

Hunter Dickinson Michigan
Basketball

Big Ten Daily: Hunter Dickinson Withdraws From NBA Draft, Will Return to Michigan

Purdue's Zach Edey Registers Double-Double as Canada Defeats Lithuania 80-71
Basketball

Zach Edey's Third Double-Double Propels Canada U19 Team to Victory Over Senegal

Purdue Basketball's Zach Edey Invited to Canada National Team Tryouts
Basketball

Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Finish Group Stage Against Senegal on Tuesday

Jaden Ivey Leads USA U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Victory, Caleb Furst Logs Seven Points
Basketball

USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team to Finish Group Stage Against Australia on Tuesday

Brady Allen Purdue football
Football

Purdue Football Recruit Brady Allen Named to SI All-American Watch List