Cold Shooting Night Ends Purdue's Run in 2025 Big Ten Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS — The temperatures outside might indicate spring is just around the corner, but inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night, Purdue fans needed their heaviest winter coats to protect themselves from the Boilermakers' ice-cold shooting night.
Purdue shot just 33.8% from the floor on Friday night, falling 86-68 to Michigan in the quarterfinal round of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers now await to see where they'll head in the NCAA Tournament.
Things started off well for Purdue, jumping out to an early 6-0 lead in the first 1:30 of the game. But that was essentially where the positives ended for the Boilers. Michigan responded with a 10-0 run of its own and entered the first media timeout ahead 10-6. The Wolverines never relinquished the lead.
Michigan took a 38-28 advantage on an old-fashioned three-point play from Vlad Goldin at the 3:10 mark of the first half, its largest lead at the time. But Purdue responded nice, closing out on an 8-2 run, which included a Myles Colvin three-pointer and a charge taken by Fletcher Loyer.
The Boilers trailed 40-36, but they took some momentum into the locker room.
But Michigan stifled any momentum Purdue had pretty quickly. It only took four minutes for Dusty May's team to jump back out to an 11-point lead. The Boilermakers would continue to make runs throughout the game, but never really came within striking distance.
Purdue's two brightest stars, Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, led the team in scoring but struggled to find the bottom of the bucket all night. The two combined to make 14-of-42 shots from the floor. Kaufman-Renn ended with 24 points and Smith scored 12. Gicarri Harris was the only other Boiler to reach double figures, scoring 11.
Michigan was led by Danny Wolf, who scored 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Goldin had 15 points and eight rebounds and Tre Donaldson closed out with 13 points, five assists and four rebounds.
In the last nine games, Purdue has relied heavily on its offense to win games, a recipe that hasn't worked out well. The Boilermakers have dropped six of their last nine contests, struggling on the defensive end of the court.
Purdue's defense had issues again Friday night, forcing Michigan into just six turnovers and losing the rebound battle 40-34.
After Friday's loss, Purdue will wait and see where it's headed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.
