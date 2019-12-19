PurdueMaven
Crossroads Classic: By The Numbers

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The ninth edition of the Crossroads Classic takes place Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It's one of the best basketball days in Indiana all year, because you get to see all four of the state's biggest programs on the court on the same day.

This year, Indiana takes on Notre Dame at Noon ET, and Purdue follows against No. 17 Butler at 2:30 p.m. Butler (10-1) is the only nationally ranked team in the field this year, although Purdue (7-4) and Indiana (10-1) are receiving votes in this week's Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

Notre Dame is 8-3, with losses to two teams (North Carolina and Maryland) who were ranked in the top-9 at the time of the games.

This showcase has been especially unkind to Purdue through the years. The Boilermakers have only won twice in eight tries.

Here's a look at some of the fun numbers from the annual event:

Team numbers

  • TEAM  RECORDS: Indiana 5-3, Butler 5-3, Notre Dame 4-4, Purdue 2-6.
  • PURDUE VS. OPPONENTS: Versus Notre Dame 1-3, versus Butler 1-3.
  • LONGEST WINNING STREAK:(3) Butler, 2011-13
  • LONGEST LOSING STREAK: (5) Purdue, 2011-15.
  • MOST OVERTIME GAMES: (2) Indiana, 2012, 2017
  • MOST GAMES AS RANKED TEAM: (4) Indiana, Notre Dame
  • MOST RANKED TEAMS IN ONE YEAR: (4) In 2016, Indiana was No. 9, Purdue was No. 15, Butler was No. 18 and Notre Dame was No. 21. It was the only year that all four teams were nationally ranked.
  • HIGHEST RANKED TEAM: Indiana was ranked No. 1 in 2012, but lost to Butler 88-86 in overtime. 
  • RECORD OF TOP-10 TEAMS: 0-3. No. 1 Indiana lost in 2012, No. 9 Purdue lost in 2015 and No. 9 Indiana lost in 2016. All three losses came to Butler.
PurdueCalebSwanigan
Purdue's Caleb Swanigan has the highest scoring average in the Crossroads Classic, averaging 25.5 points per game in his two games in the Indianapolis event. (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS)

Individual numbers

  • MOST POINTS IN A GAME: (35) Indiana's Juwan Morgan vs. Butler in 2018. He had 34 the previous year against Notre Dame. 
  • MOST 3-POINTERS IN A GAME: (6) Butler's Sean McDermott vs. Indiana, 2018
  • MOST REBOUNDS IN A GAME: (14) Notre Dame's Pat Connaughton vs. Purdue, 2014.
  • MOST ASSISTS IN A GAME: (10) Notre Dme's Rex Pflueger (2018) and Matt Farrell (2016)
  • MOST STEALS IN A GAME: (5) Indiana's Yogi Ferrell (2013).
  • SCORING AVERAGE: (25.5 points per game) Caleb Swanigan, Purdue (2015-16)
  • FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE: (91.7 percent, on 11-for-12 shooting), Garrick Sherman, Notre Dame
  • MOST FIELD GOALS MADE: (27) Juwan Morgan, Indiana (2016-18)
  • 3-POINT PERCENTAGE: (83.3 percent) John Mooney, Notre Dame (2017-18)
  • REBOUND AVERAGE: (10.5 per game) Caleb Swanigan, Purdue (2015-16)
  • BLOCKED SHOTS: (10 total, 2.5 per game) A.J. Hammons, Purdue (2012-15)
