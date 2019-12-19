Crossroads Classic: By The Numbers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The ninth edition of the Crossroads Classic takes place Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It's one of the best basketball days in Indiana all year, because you get to see all four of the state's biggest programs on the court on the same day.

This year, Indiana takes on Notre Dame at Noon ET, and Purdue follows against No. 17 Butler at 2:30 p.m. Butler (10-1) is the only nationally ranked team in the field this year, although Purdue (7-4) and Indiana (10-1) are receiving votes in this week's Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

Notre Dame is 8-3, with losses to two teams (North Carolina and Maryland) who were ranked in the top-9 at the time of the games.

This showcase has been especially unkind to Purdue through the years. The Boilermakers have only won twice in eight tries.

Here's a look at some of the fun numbers from the annual event:

Team numbers

Individual numbers