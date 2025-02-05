ESPN's Basketball Power Index Predicts Purdue's Final Four, National Title Chances
With wins in 10 of its last 11 games, Purdue is playing as well as any college basketball team in the country. So, with that recent success, does ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) believe the Boilermakers are a legitimate Final Four contender?
ESPN's BPI regularly updates the percentages of each team advancing through the rounds of the NCAA Tournament. And with March Madness looming, why not see where Purdue stands with one month left in the regular season?
Purdue now owns an 18-5 record following a 90-81 win over Iowa on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers also have a half-game lead in the Big Ten standings with a 10-2 conference record. Michigan State is sitting at 9-2 and Michigan is 8-2.
Here's a look at the percentages BPI gives Purdue to reach the Round of 32, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and National Championship Game, as well as winning the title.
- Round of 32: 88.2%
- Sweet 16: 52.7%
- Elite Eight: 25.6%
- Final Four: 11.7%
- Reach National Championship: 5.0%
- Win National Championship: 1.9%
Last season, Purdue reached the Final Four for the first time since 1980. The Boilermakers also played in the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
Can the Boilers follow up last year's successful postseason run with another trip to the Final Four?
Related stories on Purdue basketball
MCCAFFERY IMPRESSED WITH KAUFMAN-RENN: Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was thoroughly impressed with the improvement of Trey Kaufman-Renn's game, calling the Purdue forward an "elite" player. CLICK HERE
KAUFMAN-RENN'S FOUL TROUBLE: Trey Kaufman-Renn had another big night for No. 7 Purdue in a 90-81 win over Iowa Tuesday night. But the junior battled foul trouble for a second straight game. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LEADS BIG TEN STANDINGS: With Purdue's win over Iowa and Michigan State's loss to UCLA, the Boilermakers are now sitting atop the Big Ten standings alone. CLICK HERE
SMITH'S HALFTIME MESSAGE PROVIDES SPARK: Purdue lacked energy in the first half on Tuesday night against Iowa. At halftime, Braden Smith reminded his teammates of their goals this season, which provided a major second-half spark. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue got its fifth Big Ten road victory over the season, defeating Iowa 90-81. Everything coach Matt Painter said after another Boilermakers victory. CLICK HERE