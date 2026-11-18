Purdue certainly hasn't made winning easy on itself, but it was able to pull through on Tuesday to defeat Lipscomb and improve to 3-2 on the season. The Boilermakers beat the Bisons 95-78 to get the victory with one game left in this home stretch before a trip to Florida for Feast Week.

Led by Antione West Jr. with 27 points, five different Boilers scored in double figures. Daniel Jacobsen had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds; Gicarri Harris came off the bench to score 16, C.J. Cox added 12 and Jack Benter chipped in 11 points.

As well as Purdue played offensively, it was still unable to pull away from Lipscomb until late in the second half. What did we learn about the Boilers' victory on Tuesday night? Here are a few thoughts.

Balanced offensive attack

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1) looks to get around a defender. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night. West was the story of the night, dropping a career-high 27 points while shooting 9 of 15 from the floor. He and Jack Benter got off to a hot start, accounting for the team's first 11 points.

Jacobsen was also active in the post, scoring 19 points on 13 shot attempts, the most he's had this season. Harris followed up his 23-point performance against Ohio with a 16-point outing off the bench.

As a team, Purdue shot 55.7% from the field and 48.3% from behind the three-point line. This was the best the Boilers have looked offensively, and we saw a glimpse of just how explosive they can be when everyone is hitting shots.

Scoring in fastbreak situations

Purdue Boilermakers guard Luke Ertel (2) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fastbreak points had been difficult to come by for Purdue early in the season. In their first three games, the Boilers had a total of 15 fastbreak points. They finished the contest with 16, with 12 coming in the first half.

Lipscomb liked to play a quicker pace and that actually worked well for Purdue. Anytime the Boilers grabbed a rebound or created a turnover, they pushed the pace and tried to score quickly in transition.

Purdue is never going to be a team that plays among the fastest in the country, but it's a dangerous squad when it can get out and run.

Clarity at the backup five?

Purdue Boilermakers forward Enzo Shahrvin (18) reaches for a ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Enzo Shahrvin and Raleigh Burgess played when Jacobsen went to the bench, but it appears that Shahrvin will be the backup to Jacobsen ... at least for now. He has regularly been the first one off the bench when the Boilers need to give the 7-foot-4 center a blow.

Shahrvin played just eight minutes and was responsible for two assists during his time on the floor. He needs to be more productive on the glass when he's in the game. He does look much more comfortable than when he played in this team's opener against Gonzaga, though.

Struggling to put teams away

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caden Pierce (8) passes the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allowing teams to linger around continues to be a problem for Purdue. The Boilers owned a 40-14 lead on Lipscomb at one point in the first half and appeared to be in complete control. Then, the Bisons came storming back.

Lipscomb trimmed the lead to 15 points by halftime and got as close as five points midway through the second half before Purdue finally put them away.

In every mid-major game Purdue has played this season, it has tempted fate. The Boilers have built sizable leads early but haven't been able to deliver kill shots. That's one area they must improve, because as the competition ramps up, letting off the gas will be costly.

Jacobsen did it all ... again

Lipscomb Bisons forward Luke Jack (0) reaches for a ball controlled by Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobsen was a force again for the Boilermakers down low. Perhaps what was most impressive about Tuesday's performance was the impact he had before he even scored. Within the first four minutes, the center had recorded four rebounds, three assists and a block without making a bucket.

Eventually, Jacobsen found his offense. He was on triple-double watch for most of the night and ended the game with 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. He was dominant against an undersized Lipscomb squad.

Purdue continues to get great production out of Jacobsen, which really opens up the offense for the guards.

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