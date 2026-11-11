5 Things to Know About Purdue Basketball's Next Opponent — Ohio

After picking up its first win of the season with a 76-59 win over Illinois State, Purdue returns to the hardwood on Friday night to host another skilled mid-major opponent. This weekend, Ohio rolls into Mackey Arena with a 2-0 record, hoping to remain undefeated with a win over a Big Ten foe.

The Bobcats have posted wins over South Alabama and North Carolina A&T, so Friday night's game against Purdue will easily be the toughest test for Jeff Boals' squad. What have we seen from Ohio through the first two games? What threat do they pose to the Boilers?

Here are a few things to know about Ohio ahead of Friday night's clash in West Lafayette.

Balanced scoring attack

Mar 6, 2026; Athens, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Jackson Paveletzke (13) drives to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio has had a balanced scoring attack through the first two games, with six different players averaging 10 points or more. The Bobcats are led by Jackson Paveletzke, who is averaging 15.0 points per contest and is shooting 61.5% from the field.

Javan Simmons is averaging 14.0 points, Kolton Mitchell is scoring 13.5 points, Siebe Ledegen chips in 11.5 and Che Brogan and Dusan Makitan are both averaging 10. If one or two guys are having an off night, there are several others who can step up and score.

Perhaps more impressive than the variety of weapons this team has offensively is its shooting ability. Ohio has shot well from everywhere on the court, connecting on 50% of its field goal attempts and 43.1% of its shots from behind the three-point line. The Bobcats are also shooting 74.4% from the free-throw line.

A dominant rebounder

Makitan has provided Ohio with a nice scoring punch, but what the 6-foot-8 forward really provides his a physical, tenacious presence on the glass. It's early in the season, but he's been one of the most dominant rebounders in college basketball to start the year.

He's averaging 12 rebounds per game, a number that ranks seventh nationally. Yes, that's come against North Carolina A&T and South Alabama, but it's still an impressive mark for the Ohio forward.

This isn't new for Makitan. He was also a dominant rebounder when playing in Bosnia. Before his arrival at Ohio, he averaged 15.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest across 23 games. He's going to challenge Purdue's bigs on the glass.

Quickest opponent Purdue has played

Ohio Bobcats forward Javan Simmons (1) dunks the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio likes to play quickly, something that has become a trend over the last three seasons under Boals. The Bobcats ranked in the top 100 in KenPom's adjusted tempo in 2025 and 2026 and are No. 84 heading into Friday's game against Purdue.

That's the quickest opponent Purdue has faced this season, though Gonzaga isn't far behind. The Bulldogs rank 91st in adjusted tempo. It's a change of pace (pun intended) for the Boilermakers, who are 359th in KenPom's adjusted tempo.

How will Purdue handle a team that likes to play at a quicker pace? Can the Boilers slow down the Bobcats, or will Ohio be able to push the tempo?

Losing the turnover battle

One of the consequences of playing at such a quick pace is that it typically results in a higher turnover percentage. Ohio is averaging 14 turnovers per game this season. Although it hasn't resulted in a loss yet, the Bobcats have lost the turnover battle in each of their first two games.

Purdue's defense hasn't resulted in many transition buckets or fast-break points. However, if Ohio gets sloppy with the ball, the Boilermakers need to take advantage of those opportunities. This is a game in which Purdue should have opportunities to score in transition.

Consistency under Jeff Boals

Feb 13, 2026; Miami, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats head coach Jeff Boals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boals took the job at Ohio for the 2019-20 season and has been a consistent top-five program in the MAC throughout his tenure. The Bobcats finished with a winning record in each of his first five seasons and have never finished below fifth in the conference standings. They have also never posted a losing record in MAC play.

It's hard to maintain that level of consistency at any level, but especially in mid-major basketball. Ohio reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and made it to the CBI quarterfinals in 2022. It's hoping to get back to the postseason this year.

Overall, Ohio is 131-93 under Boals and owns a 73-51 record in conference play. This year, Boals may have a team that can compete atop the MAC for a conference title.

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