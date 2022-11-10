Former Purdue Guard Predicts Fletcher Loyer 'is Going to Crush' the Program's 3-Point Record

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One game was all former Purdue basketball guard Sasha Stefanovic had to see for freshman Fletcher Loyer to leave a strong first impression.

After witnessing Loyer go 5-of-12 from the 3-point line and score 17 points in his college basketball debut, all while leading Purdue to an 84-53 win over Milwaukee in the team's season opener, Stefanovic took to social media and said that the newcomer "is going to crush" the program's 3-point record.

Stefanovic had his share of success during his time with the Boilermakers, making a name for himself with a smooth shooting stroke from the 3-point line. He made 226 career 3-pointers, the seventh most in school history.

Loyer now has five 3-pointers under his belt and needs 277 more to go in order to pass former Boilermaker star Carsen Edwards for the most in program history. Edwards spent three seasons with the team and ranks 16th among all Big Ten players in career 3-pointers.

Like the rest of the Purdue offense, Loyer was subject to a slow start on the offensive end of the court during Tuesday night's matchup. He made the first basket for the team but finished the first half going 1-for-7 from the floor.

The first-year player out of Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., turned things around quickly after halftime, hitting on his next three 3-point attempts. Loyer added another triple to take a 36-point lead with just over five minutes to play, which matched the largest lead of the game.

The Boilermakers cruised to victory at Mackey Arena and will be back in action Friday night at home against the Austin Peay Governors. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be aired on the Big Ten Network.

