Gametime Moved Up for Purdue's Trip to Maryland on Tuesday

The Big Ten had to juggle Tuesday night's television slots because of some rescheduled games, so now the Purdue Boilermakers will take on Maryland at 6:30 p.m. ET instead of 8 p.m.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The ever-changing Big Ten basketball is something of a work in progress right now, and some recent changes are now impacting Purdue''s game at Maryland on Tuesday night.

The league announced today that the start of the game has been moved up. Now it will tip at 6:30 p.m. ET instead of 8 p.m. The game will still be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Purdue has won five of six games, most recently blowing out Minnesota 81-62 on Saturday night at Mackey Arena despite digging a 14-point first-half hole. The Boilers are 7-4 in the league and 12-6 overall. Maryland is 3-7 in the league, and 9-8 overall.

The two teams met in West Lafayette on Christmas Day, with Purdue winning 73-70. Purdue made 10-of-22 three-pointers that day, but let a 14-point slip away and had to survive a scary ending when they couldn't close out the game at the free throw line.

Eric Ayala tied the game at 70 for Maryland with a minute to go, but Eric Hunter Jr. scored on a layup off a great pass from Brandon Newman to go ahead 72-70.. Maryland missed on its next possession and Trevion Williams grabbed a huge rebound and was fouled. He made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 73-70. Ayala missed a three-pointer that could have tied it with 5 seconds to go, but then Hunter was fouled, and then missed both free throws in the final seconds.

Related stories on Purdue basketball