How Omer Mayer is Trying to Become More Unpredictable in Purdue's Offense

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omer Mayer had to wait his turn. When he started his career at Purdue, he understood that Braden Smith would get the lion's share of the minutes and the opportunities. Just one year later, the sophomore guard's time has arrived, and he's hoping to make the most of it.

With Smith playing down the road for the Indiana Pacers now, Mayer has been handed the keys to Purdue's backcourt. Knowing the ball would be in his hands more this season, the sophomore understood that he needed to improve during the offseason.

His primary goal? To become more unpredictable offensively. He wanted to add a new element to his game, which would give him a more well-rounded game.

"I was working a lot in my training back in Israel and in L.A. on my conditioning and on my drives," Mayer said. "I want to get past people. I want to get to the rim more, play off two [feet]. I feel like I've improved in that area. Offensively, just become a bigger threat with more tools than I had last year."

Driving to the basket wasn't a strength of Mayer's last season. Instead, he relied on the strength that he brought to West Lafayette from Israel, his pull-up jumper.

Mayer concluded his freshman season averaging 5.5 points per game and shooting 41.2% from the floor. He was also a 35.5% shooter from behind the three-point line.

That pull-up jumper may still be Mayer's greatest strength, but he doesn't want that to be the only arrow in his quiver. He wants to find easier ways to score points, which means trying to get to the rim more frequently.

"It's no secret that my pull-up game is my go-to," Mayer said. "But that was the main idea this summer, how am I going to get cheap points? I can get to the line. Just be more unpredictable."

Getting to the free-throw line was one of Purdue's greatest deficiencies last season. The Boilermakers averaged just 17.1 attempts per game, which ranked 323rd in college basketball.

Purdue would like to see that number increase this season, allowing the Boilers to rely on the charity stripe when jump shots aren't falling. If Mayer can be a player who consistently gets to the rim, he won't just be unpredictable, but he will also give the offense more opportunities to score easy baskets.

Mayer embracing pressure at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) warms up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every college basketball player wants to have the opportunity that Mayer has earned. It's a chance to be the starting point guard for one of the most consistent programs in the country. But there's more to his new job than just his skills.

Mayer will face much more pressure to perform this season than last year. Fair or not, when you're the one with the basketball in your hands, you're going to be evaluated under a microscope.

That type of pressure doesn't bother Mayer, though. He's embracing the opportunity that he is getting in West Lafayette.

"I'm fortunate enough to have this opportunity," Mayer said. "You feel pressure, but I think pressure is a good thing. There are those phrases that pressure is a privilege ... you have to manage that, everybody feels pressure. I'm glad and fortunate to have this kind of pressure."

We won't see what kind of tricks Mayer has added to his bag this year until Purdue takes the floor on Oct. 18 against Ball State. What we've already learned, though, is that Mayer is already in the right place mentally to make the most of the opportunity ahead.

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