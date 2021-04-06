How to Watch Monday's NCAA Championship Game Between Gonzaga and Baylor

It's a dream NCAA Tournament final between the two best teams in the country, Gonzaga and Baylor. They were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the preseason, and they've both been impressive through five wins in the tournament to reach Monday night's championship game.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It's been a long, hard college basketball season for players and fans alike because of COVID-19, but we've somehow made it to the end with Monday night's national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Someone will get their first national title tonight, because Gonzaga and Baylor have never won before. Baylor is playing in its first title game since 1948 and Gonzaga has reached its second final as well, hoping for better luck after losing the title game in 2017 to North Carolina.

Gonzaga is unbeaten at 31-0 and looking to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to win a title as an unbeaten. That's 45 long years.

Here's everything you need to know about the two games, including game times, TV and the latest on the point spreads:

NCAA TOURNAMENT NATIONAL FINAL

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears

Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-0) vs. Baylor Bears (27-2) What: NCAA Tournament national finals

NCAA Tournament national finals When : 9:20 p.m. ET, Monday, April 5

: 9:20 p.m. ET, Monday, April 5 Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 8 p.m. on Monday. The over/under is 159.5, up one click from earlier in the day.

Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 8 p.m. on Monday. The over/under is 159.5, up one click from earlier in the day. Rankings: Gonzaga was No. 1 in the final AP poll and Baylor was No. 3. In the Kenpom rankings, Gonzaga is No. 1, and Baylor was No. 2.

Baylor was the No. 1 seed in the South Region and beat No. 3 seed Arkansas 81-72 in the regional final. Along the way, Baylor beat No. 16-seed Hartford (79-55), No. 9 seed Wisconsin (76-63) and No. 5 seed Villanova (62-51). In the national semifinals, Baylor pounded 78-59 to advance to its first title game since 1948. TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary), Tracy Wolfson (sidelines).

Who wins? Experts weigh in

Sports Illustrated asked eight of its college basketball experts to make a pick on Monday night's title game and the vote went 6-2 for Gonzaga.

Here's the full story, and their reasons behind their picks.

Matching the hype: 5 keys to the game

Sports Illustrated Jeremy Woo breaks down the game between the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams, Gonzaga and Baylor. Here are the five things he breaks down:

Championship game or track meet? Jalen Suggs and Davion Mitchell Baylor's frontcourt minutes Will there be a Gonzaga hangover? Is it possible for this game to live up to the hype?

To read the complete stories and his breakdown on the five keys,

We've finally made it to the end

COVID-19 turned this college basketball season into the craziest ever, and this NCAA Tournament all played within a bubble in the state of Indiana for three weeks has finally made it to the end.

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated's college basketball columnist, breaks down our incredible journey through the year, and our ultimate reward, a national championship game between the two best teams in America.