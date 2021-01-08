How to Watch Purdue's Game With Michigan State on Friday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Purdue is back on the road again, with another difficult matchup in the Big Ten as the Boilermakers take on Michigan State.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- After having a home game postponed on Tuesday, Purdue is back on the road Friday night, taking on Michigan State in East Lansing.

Purdue hasn't played since last Saturday, a loss at Illinois, after Nebraska had to postpone the game Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns. No makeup date has been announced yet. The Boilers are well-rested, which can't be said of Michigan State, which played a 9 p.m. game on Purdue night.

"That's tough, because Purdue is a hard team to prepare for,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "They run a lot of motion, so that means watching a lot of film to get ready for them. It's hard to do in a short window.''

With that postponement, that means Purdue is now in the middle of a four-game road trip. After losses to Rutgers and Illinois away from home, the Boilers now get Michigan State and Indiana next.

Here are the particulars on Friday's game: