How to Watch Purdue's Game With Michigan State on Friday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- After having a home game postponed on Tuesday, Purdue is back on the road Friday night, taking on Michigan State in East Lansing.
Purdue hasn't played since last Saturday, a loss at Illinois, after Nebraska had to postpone the game Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns. No makeup date has been announced yet. The Boilers are well-rested, which can't be said of Michigan State, which played a 9 p.m. game on Purdue night.
"That's tough, because Purdue is a hard team to prepare for,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "They run a lot of motion, so that means watching a lot of film to get ready for them. It's hard to do in a short window.''
With that postponement, that means Purdue is now in the middle of a four-game road trip. After losses to Rutgers and Illinois away from home, the Boilers now get Michigan State and Indiana next.
Here are the particulars on Friday's game:
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (7-5, 2-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (8-3, 2-3 in the Big Ten)
- When: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 8
- Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.
- Latest Line: Michigan State is favored by 6 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 4 p.m. on Friday.
- Poll rankings: Purdue is no longer receiving votes in either the Coaches or Associated Press polls. Michigan State is ranked No. 23 in the AP poll.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 35 in the Kenpom.com rankings, and Michigan State is No. 41.
- Last time out: Purdue lost at Illinois 66-58 last Saturday; Michigan State beat Rutgers 68-45 on Tuesday night in East Lansing.
- Series history: Purdue leads the overall series, 70-55
- Last meeting: Purdue won 71-42 in West Lafayette last January, the worst beating of the year for Michigan State. Purdue has won two straight in the series.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- Announcers: Tim Brando and Donny Marshall
- Radio: Purdue Radio Network
- Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell