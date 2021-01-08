BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

How to Watch Purdue's Game With Michigan State on Friday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Purdue is back on the road again, with another difficult matchup in the Big Ten as the Boilermakers take on Michigan State.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- After having a home game postponed on Tuesday, Purdue is back on the road Friday night, taking on Michigan State in East Lansing.

Purdue hasn't played since last Saturday, a loss at Illinois, after Nebraska had to postpone the game Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns. No makeup date has been announced yet.  The Boilers are well-rested, which can't be said of Michigan State, which played a 9 p.m. game on Purdue night.

"That's tough, because Purdue is a hard team to prepare for,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "They run a lot of motion, so that means watching a lot of film to get ready for them. It's hard to do in a short window.''

With that postponement, that means Purdue is now in the middle of a four-game road trip. After losses to Rutgers and Illinois away from home, the Boilers now get Michigan State and Indiana next.  

Here are the particulars on Friday's game:

  • Who: Purdue Boilermakers (7-5, 2-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (8-3, 2-3 in the Big Ten)
  • When: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Jan. 8
  • Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich. 
  • Latest Line: Michigan State is favored by 6 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 4 p.m. on Friday.
  • Poll rankings: Purdue is no longer receiving votes in either the Coaches or Associated Press polls. Michigan State is ranked No. 23 in the AP poll. 
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 35 in the Kenpom.com rankings, and Michigan State is No. 41.
  • Last time out: Purdue lost at Illinois 66-58 last Saturday; Michigan State beat Rutgers 68-45 on Tuesday night in East Lansing. 
  • Series history: Purdue leads the overall series, 70-55
  • Last meeting: Purdue won 71-42 in West Lafayette last January, the worst beating of the year for Michigan State. Purdue has won two straight in the series. 
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • Announcers: Tim Brando and Donny Marshall
  • Radio: Purdue Radio Network
  • Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell

PurdueMichiganState2020
Basketball

How to Watch Purdue's Game With Michigan State on Friday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

PurdueEricHunterTrevionWilliams
Basketball

Purdue Men's Basketball Schedule 2020-21

PurdueCelebrateSashaStefanovic
Basketball

Purdue's Game With Nebraska on Tuesday Postponed Because of COVID Concerns

KirkHerbstreitBuckeyeHead
Football

Big Ten Daily (Dec. 30): ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Has COVID, to Broadcast Playoff Game Remotely

PurdueTrevionWilliamsRutgers
Football

Purdue Lets Chance Slip Away at Rutgers in 81-76 Loss

PurdueTrevionWilliamsMaryland
Basketball

How to Watch Purdue's Game at Rutgers on Tuesday

MichiganStateRockyLombardi
Football

Big Ten Daily (Dec. 28): Tough Ending to Great Football Season for Iowa

PurdueTrevionWilliamsMaryland
Basketball

Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 1): Are Boilermakers Too High? Or Too Low?

PurdueJadenIveyMaryland23
Basketball

Big Ten Daily (Dec. 26): Games on Christmas Day a Huge Hit For League