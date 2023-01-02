Skip to main content

How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Rutgers on Monday

Purdue basketball (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) returns to conference play with a matchup against Rutgers (9-4, 1-1) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday night inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch, with game time, television information and the coaching matchup.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball takes the court for the first time in 2023, looking to remain unbeaten when it tips off against Rutgers on Monday night at Mackey Arena. 

A victory for the Boilermakers will not only give the team a 3-0 record in Big Ten play but also mark the first 14-0 start in school history. The Scarlet Knights enter the matchup winners of their last three games. However, they have yet to claim a victory away from Jersey Mike's Arena so far this season. 

"The things that cause problems with them the most is just not one particular thing, just how hard they play," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "They play hard, they compete on defense, they play to win. And they play the right way." 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including game time, TV information and a look at Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. 

How to watch Purdue vs. Rutgers

  • Who: Purdue Boilermakers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • What: The first game for Purdue in 2023, resuming Big Ten play after victories over Minnesota and Nebraska in the early part of the season. 
  • When: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2.
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
  • Radio: WAZY (96.5)
  • Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott
  • Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Rutgers went 18-14 overall and 12-8 in the conference before losing to Notre Dame in double overtime during the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 397-192 overall record with the program, including a 196-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just three more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Rutgers: Steve Pikiell is in his seventh season at the helm of the Scarlet Knights and has posted a 107-95 overall record with the program. He has led Rutgers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. The team posted its second winning record in Big Ten play under Pikiell during the 2021-22 season. 

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers Scarlet Knights

austin burton pocket vs fau
Football

How to Watch Purdue Football Against LSU in the 2023 Citrus Bowl

By D.J. Fezler
brian brohm practice
Football

What Purdue Interim Coach Brian Brohm Said Ahead of the 2023 Citrus Bowl Against LSU

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey ft vs florida am
Basketball

UConn's Loss Leaves Purdue Basketball Among Two Remaining Unbeaten Teams

By D.J. Fezler
Jayden Daniels lsu quarterback
Football

Quarterback Jayden Daniels Headlines Final Challenge for Purdue Defense

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith vs florida am
Basketball

No. 1 Purdue Basketball Ready for Upcoming Challenges in Big Ten Play

By D.J. Fezler
Mason Gillis matt painter vs florida am
Basketball

What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against Florida A&M

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith vs florida am
Basketball

PHOTO GALLERY: No. 1 Purdue Basketball Defeats Florida A&M

By D.J. Fezler
brandon newman vs florida a&m
Basketball

No. 1 Purdue Routs Florida A&M 82-49 to Close Nonconference Schedule

By D.J. Fezler