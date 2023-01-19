How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Minnesota on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — No. 3 Purdue basketball faces its fourth road matchup in five games when it travels to Williams Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night to tip off against Minnesota.

The two teams are meeting for the second time this season, with the Boilermakers claiming an 89-70 win over the Golden Gophers at Mackey Arena on Dec. 4. The team is undefeated away from home so far in 2022-23.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including tipoff time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at the coaching matchup:

How to watch No. 3 Purdue at Minnesota

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-9, 1-5).

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-9, 1-5). What: The second meeting of the season between the two programs.

The second meeting of the season between the two programs. When: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 19.

7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 19. Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Williams Arena in Minneapolis. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 TV Announcers: Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin

Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: Purdue Sports Network | Online: wazy.com, Satellite: Ch. 83 (SiriusXM), Ch. 83 (SXM App)

Purdue Sports Network | Online: wazy.com, Satellite: Ch. 83 (SiriusXM), Ch. 83 (SXM App) Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell AP poll: Purdue came in at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after suffering its first loss of the season. Minnesota is unranked.

Purdue came in at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after suffering its first loss of the season. Minnesota is unranked. KenPom rankings: Purdue is No. 5 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Wednesday. Minnesota is ranked No. 186 overall out of 363 teams.

Purdue is No. 5 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Wednesday. Minnesota is ranked No. 186 overall out of 363 teams. Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Minnesota went 13-17 and 4-16 in the conference.

Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Minnesota went 13-17 and 4-16 in the conference. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series with Minnesota with a 108-86 record but is just 33-50 all-time in Williams Arena.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 21.9 ppg, 13.4 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 61.4 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 13.4 ppg, 2.5 apg, 37.4 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 9.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.1 apg, 44.0 3-point FG pct

Minnesota Golden Gophers

F Dawson Garcia: 15.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.9 FG pct

F Jamison Battle: 12.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 84.6 FT pct

Ta'lon Cooper: 11.0 ppg, 6.1 apg, 4.3 rpg, 55.6 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 401-193 overall record with the program, including a 200-116 mark in the Big Ten. With a 73-55 win over Nebraska on Jan. 13, Painter became just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Ben Johnson, Minnesota: Johnson is in his second season at the helm for the Golden Gophers. He has led the program to a 20-25 overall record. Johnson spent his playing career at Northwestern and Minnesota and graduated in 2005 before beginning his coaching career.

