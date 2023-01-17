Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Purdue's Road Win at Michigan State

No. 3 Purdue basketball picked up a huge road win on Monday, taking down Michigan State 64-63 to improve to 17-1 and 6-1 in Big Ten play. Here is our photo gallery from the game at the Breslin Center.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 3 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan State 64-63 on Monday at the Breslin Center to improve to 17-1 on the season and 6-1 in Big Ten play. 

Junior center Zach Edey scored a career-best 32 points on 13-of-26 shooting while pulling in 17 rebounds and recording two blocks in 37 minutes on the floor. Down by one point late in the second half, Edey scored the go-ahead basket with 2.2 seconds left that won the game for the Boilermakers. 

"They were very physical with him and just made it hard," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "But for us, it's really not a decision. If you're going to allow him to get it, then we're going to go to him. He missed a lot of shots today that he normally makes, but obviously, he's still a tough cover."

The Spartans had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but senior guard Tyson Walker missed a 3-point attempt after an in-bounds pass. He finished with 30 points on the afternoon. 

Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer put together a strong second half and finished with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He went 2-of-3 from the 3-point line and 5-of-5 on his free-throw attempts. 

The team returns to action with another road matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 19 against Minnesota at Williams Arena. 

Breslin Center

breslin center purdue msu

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. 

Zach Edey

zach edey post vs msu

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) defends Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15).

David Jenkins Jr. 

David jenkins jr, zach edey vs msu

Michigan State's Pierre Brooks, right, pressures Purdue's David Jenkins Jr. during the second half.

Zach Edey

zach edey defends tyson walker vs msu

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, makes a 3-pointer as Purdue's Zach Edey defends.

Caleb Furst, Zach Edey

Zach Edey after game againt Michigan State

Purdue's Zach Edey, left, and Caleb Furst celebrate after beating Michigan State on Monday.

Fletcher Loyer

fletcher loyer vs msu

Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, left, makes a 3-pointer as Michigan State's Jaden Akins defends. 

Brandon Newman

brandon newman vs msu
Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) drives against Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5). 

Zach Edey

zach edey game winner vs michigan state

Purdue center Zach Edey scores the winning basket to defeat Michigan State, 64-63.

Ethan Morton

ethan morton vs msu

Michigan State Spartans guard Pierre Brooks defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton.

Braden Smith, David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins jr and braden smith msu

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, center, moves between Purdue's David Jenkins Jr., left, and Braden Smith. 

Fletcher Loyer 

fletcher loyer vs michigan state 3-pointer

Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, right, celebrates his 3-pointer against Michigan State.

Zach Edey 

zach edey post up vs msu

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, guards Purdue's Zach Edey. 

Fletcher Loyer

fletcher loyer control msu

Michigan State's Tre Holloman, right, and Tyson Walker pressure Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, left.

Breslin Center

breslin center shot

Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) puts in a shot past Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1).

Braden Smith, Zach Edey

braden smith zach edey block attempt

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) drives between Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and center Zach Edey (15).

  • Zach Edey Delivers Game-Winner Against Michigan State: Purdue junior center Zach Edey scored a career-high 32 points on 13-of-26 shooting to lead the team in a 64-63 win over Michigan State on the road. CLICK HERE
  • What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against Michigan State: Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video. CLICK HERE 
  • What Zach Edey Said After Purdue's Win Over Michigan State: Purdue junior center Zach Edey met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue, Michigan State Live Blog: No. 3 Purdue basketball improved to 17-1 and 6-1 in Big Ten play with a win over Michigan State on Monday at the Breslin Center. Relive some of the action with our live blog. CLICK HERE

Matt Painter, fletcher loyer vs michigan state
