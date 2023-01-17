PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Purdue's Road Win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 3 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan State 64-63 on Monday at the Breslin Center to improve to 17-1 on the season and 6-1 in Big Ten play.

Junior center Zach Edey scored a career-best 32 points on 13-of-26 shooting while pulling in 17 rebounds and recording two blocks in 37 minutes on the floor. Down by one point late in the second half, Edey scored the go-ahead basket with 2.2 seconds left that won the game for the Boilermakers.

"They were very physical with him and just made it hard," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "But for us, it's really not a decision. If you're going to allow him to get it, then we're going to go to him. He missed a lot of shots today that he normally makes, but obviously, he's still a tough cover."

The Spartans had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but senior guard Tyson Walker missed a 3-point attempt after an in-bounds pass. He finished with 30 points on the afternoon.

Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer put together a strong second half and finished with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He went 2-of-3 from the 3-point line and 5-of-5 on his free-throw attempts.

The team returns to action with another road matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 19 against Minnesota at Williams Arena.

Photo Gallery: No. 3 Purdue 64, Michigan State 63

Breslin Center

© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Zach Edey

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) defends Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15).

David Jenkins Jr.

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State's Pierre Brooks, right, pressures Purdue's David Jenkins Jr. during the second half.

Zach Edey

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, makes a 3-pointer as Purdue's Zach Edey defends.

Caleb Furst, Zach Edey

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue's Zach Edey, left, and Caleb Furst celebrate after beating Michigan State on Monday.

Fletcher Loyer

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, left, makes a 3-pointer as Michigan State's Jaden Akins defends.

Brandon Newman

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) drives against Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5).

Zach Edey

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue center Zach Edey scores the winning basket to defeat Michigan State, 64-63.

Ethan Morton

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State Spartans guard Pierre Brooks defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton.

Braden Smith, David Jenkins Jr.

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, center, moves between Purdue's David Jenkins Jr., left, and Braden Smith.

Fletcher Loyer

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, right, celebrates his 3-pointer against Michigan State.

Zach Edey

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, guards Purdue's Zach Edey.

Fletcher Loyer

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State's Tre Holloman, right, and Tyson Walker pressure Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, left.

Breslin Center

© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) puts in a shot past Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1).

Braden Smith, Zach Edey

© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) drives between Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and center Zach Edey (15).

