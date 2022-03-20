How to Watch Purdue's NCAA Tournament Matchup With Texas on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Purdue basketball, the No. 3 seed in the East Regional, meets with No. 6 seed Texas on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a matchup against Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16 on the line.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:40 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee.

The Boilermakers are looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the sixth time under head coach Matt Painter, which would rank 11th among active coaches. It would be the fourth appearance in the second weekend in the last five tournaments.

Purdue is now 5-0 all-time in NCAA Tournament games played in Wisconsin, including 3-0 in Milwaukee. The Boilermakers advanced to the 2017 Sweet 16 out of Milwaukee, defeating another Big 12 team, Iowa State, 80-76.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game against the Texas Longhorns:

How to watch Purdue vs. Texas

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (28-7) vs. Texas Longhorns (22-11)

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Latest Line: Purdue is a 3.5-point favorite over Yale, according to the SISportsbook.com website Sunday morning. The over/under is 134.5.

Purdue is a 3.5-point favorite over Yale, according to the website Sunday morning. The over/under is 134.5. Poll rankings: Purdue was ranked No. 19 in Week 19 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Texas was No. 25.

Purdue was ranked No. 19 in Week 19 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Texas was No. 25. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 14 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Texas is ranked No. 15 out of 358 teams.

Purdue, Texas history

Purdue, Texas series history: Texas leads the series with Purdue by a 4-1 advantage. The two teams recently wrapped up a home-and-home series in Nov. 2019, after Purdue visited Austin in Dec. 2018, and Texas returned the game in Nov. 2019. In the game in 2018, Texas native Carsen Edwards scored 40 points in Austin, a springboard into a memorable March Madness run. The two teams have met three times previously in the NCAA Tournament (1990, 1999, 2003), with Texas winning twice.

Purdue, Texas' most recent games

Purdue's last game: Purdue opened the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a 78-56 thrashing of No. 14 seed Yale to advance to the second round.

Purdue opened the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a 78-56 thrashing of No. 14 seed Yale to advance to the second round. Texas' last game: Texas tipped off with Virginia Tech after the Boilermakers win, claiming an 81-73 victory in order to advance.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 382-191 record at Purdue and is 407-196 overall. He is 195-116 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 382-191 record at Purdue and is 407-196 overall. He is 195-116 in Big Ten games. Meet Texas coach Chris Beard: Chris Beard is in his first season as the head coach of the Longhorns. He's guided Texas to a 22-11 record so far this season and boasts a 230-96 record during his coaching career. Beard spent the last five seasons as the head coach of Texas Tech.

Projected starters

Purdue: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard).

Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard). Texas: Marcus Carr (6-foot-2 senior guard), Andrew Jones (6-4 senior guard), Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior guard), Christian Bishop (6-7 senior forward) and Timmy Allen (6-6 senior forward).

