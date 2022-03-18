How to Watch Purdue's NCAA Tournament Game Against Yale Friday on TBS

MILWAUKEE — Purdue basketball tips off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Yale inside the Fiserv Forum arena. The No. 3-seed Boilermakers are looking for their fourth win in the first round in the last five tournament appearances.

Purdue is making its seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the sixth-longest streak in the country.

Coach Matt Painter's 13 NCAA Tournament appearances with the Boilermakers are the fifth most by a Big Ten coach in league history, behind Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Bo Ryan. His 15 NCAA Tournament wins are seventh in league history.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game against the Yale Bulldogs:

How to watch Purdue vs. Yale

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (27-7) vs. Yale Bulldogs (19-11)

NCAA Tournament first-round game Seeds: Purdue is the No. 3 seed in the East Regional; Yale is seeded No. 14.

: 2 p.m. ET, Friday, March 18 Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (capacity 17,341)

TBS Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Spero Dedes, Debbie Antonelli and A.J. Ross Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Latest Line: Purdue is a 16.5-point favorite over Yale, according to the SISportsbook.com website Friday morning. The over/under is 143.5.

Purdue is ranked No. 19 in Week 19 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Yale is unranked Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 14 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Yale is ranked No. 144 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Yale history

Purdue-Yale series history: This will be just the third meeting between the two teams, with Purdue owning a 2-0 series advantage.

Purdue-Yale's most recent games

Purdue's last game: After winning back-to-back games, Purdue advanced to the Big Ten Tournament title for a matchup with Iowa. The Boilermakers turned the ball over 17 times in a 75-66 loss back on March 13.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 381-191 record at Purdue and is 406-196 overall. He is 195-116 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

Purdue: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard).

