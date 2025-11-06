How to Watch Purdue vs. Oakland with Preview, TV Information and Key Players
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a big win over Evansville on Tuesday, No. 1 Purdue is looking ahead to Friday night's contest against Oakland. It will be just the fourth time the two teams have played, and it should provide the Boilermakers with another interesting challenge before the schedule ratchets up next week.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's clash between Purdue and Oakland.
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) vs. #1 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)
- What: Non-conference game
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025
- Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Peacock
- App: NBC Sports/Peacock
- TV announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oakland 3-0.
- Last meeting: Purdue defeated Oakland 93-50 in West Lafayette on Dec. 1, 2020.
What is Peacock?
Peacock is the streaming service for NBC and it has a deal with the Big Ten, streaming several football, men's basketball, and women's basketball games throughout the academic year. In order to watch Friday's game between No. 1 Purdue and Oakland, you need to subscribe to either the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plan ($14.99 per month) or the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus Plan ($19.99 per month).
Rankings
Purdue Boilermakers
- Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 1
- Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 1
- KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 1
- NET — Not available
Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Associated Press — Oakland is not ranked
- Coaches — Oakland is not ranked
- KenPom — Oakland is ranked No. 203
- NET — Not available
Key Players
Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Tuburu Naivalurua, F — Naivailurua is the top returning player from Oakland's 2024-25 roster. He averaged 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game a year ago, which ranked second on the team in both categories. He's a big, physical post player who isn't afraid to get scrappy down low. He is coming off a 15-point, eight-rebound performance against Michigan on Monday.
- Isaac Garrett, F — A transfer from Snow College (NJCAA), Garrett has already made a splash at Oakland. He carved out a role as a starter for the Golden Grizzlies and was the team's top scorer in Monday's game against Michigan. He finished the game with 20 points while shooting 8-of-10 from the floor.
- Brody Robinson, G — Robinson only stands at 5-foot-11, but he's a dynamic passer and a three-point threat. Last year at UT-Arlington, he averaged 9.5 points and 4.4 assists per game, while committing just 2.2 turnovers per contest. He also finished the year connecting on 40% of his three-point attempts and 80% of his free throws.
- Ziare Wells, G — At 6-foot-6, Wells has good size at the guard position and understands how to do everything on the basketball court. He finished Monday's game against Michigan with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. During the 2024-25 season, Wells played at Lenoir-Rhyne and was named the All-SAC Tournament MVP and was a first-team all-conference selection.
Purdue Boilermakers
- Braden Smith, G — Smith is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, a National Player of the Year candidate, and arguably the best point guard in college basketball. He already owns Purdue's all-time assist record and is chasing Bobby Hurley's NCAA record this season. In Tuesday's win over Evansville, Smith finished the game with 11 assists and now ranks third in Big Ten history in career assists.
- Fletcher Loyer, G — Talk about starting your senior season off on the right foot. Loyer scored a career-high 30 points and made 8-of-11 shots from the floor, which included a 7-of-10 night from behind the three-point line. Loyer has been a 44% three-point shooter each of the last two seasons and is among the country's best threats from long distance.
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn didn't play in Purdue's season opener due to a hip pointer, and there's a chance he doesn't suit up Friday. But, if he does play, Oakland will have its hands full. Kaufman-Renn was a first-team All-Big Ten selection a year ago after averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He also finished the year with more made field goals than any other player in college basketball.
- Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff finally started to look a little more comfortable in a Purdue uniform on Tuesday evening. He concluded his first regular-season game with the Boilermakers with nine points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. He's a player who may need some time to adjust to how the Boilermakers play, but you can already see his potential.
The Coaches
Greg Kampe, Oakland
Kampe is in his 42nd season at Oakland, taking over the program before the 1984-85 season. He's the longest-tenured coach in college basketball and has found tremendous success across his four decades of coaching.
Kampe has coached this program since it was a Division II team, but has watched it grow into a Horizon League squad. Over the course of his career, Oakland has five regular-season conference titles (three Summit League and two Horizon League) at the Division I level. The Golden Grizzlies have played in four NCAA Tournaments, which included a win over Kentucky in the first round of March Madness in 2024.
There aren't many coaches who stick with one program as long as Kampe has been at Oakland, especially at the mid-major level. It's what makes him one of the most respected coaches in the sport.
Before taking over at Oakland, Kampe worked as an assistant coach at Toledo from 1978-84. He was also a two-sport collegiate athlete, playing football and basketball at Bowling Green in the 1970s.
- Overall record: 715-556
- Record at Oakland: 715-556
Matt Painter, Purdue
Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.
A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 campaign. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).
Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.
In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season.
- Overall record: 497-220
- Record at Purdue: 472-215
Preview
The biggest question heading into Friday night's game doesn't have anything to do with the matchup. It's about Kaufman-Renn's status and how much longer he may be out. Coach Matt Painter provided a positive update following Purdue's win over Evansville, saying he doesn't expect the star forward to be out long, but he could miss the game against Oakland.
Purdue didn't miss a beat with Jack Benter on the floor at the four position to replace Kaufman-Renn. He ended the night with 11 points and six rebounds, knocking down three triples in the contest. The Boilermakers also got 30 points from Loyer, 11 assists from Smith, and a combined 20 points and 18 rebounds from Oscar Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen at the center spot.
Even if Kaufman-Renn isn't in the lineup, Oakland is going to have a tough time matching Purdue's size and shooting ability. Plus, the Golden Grizzlies played just eight players in Monday's 121-78 loss to No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor. There's a good chance the Boilermakers can wear down Kampe's squad in Mackey Arena.
The one thing to watch on Friday night is Purdue's perimeter defense. Yes, Painter's primary goal is to keep opponents out of the paint, but Oakland has no trouble pulling the trigger from three-point range. They made 11-of-26 against Michigan and have shot more than 825 threes each of the last two years. If the Golden Grizzlies get hot from deep, it might make for a slightly more interesting contest than anyone anticipates.
Ultimately, though, Purdue's size, shooting ability, and depth will be too much for Oakland to overcome, especially in a game played in West Lafayette.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT OAKLAND: Purdue will play Oakland on Friday in the second game of the season. Here are five things to know about the Golden Grizzlies ahead of the matchup. CLICK HERE
PURDUE OFFERS 2028 GUARD, SON OF FORMER NBA PLAYER: One of the top prospects in the 2028 recruiting class has received an offer from Purdue. The 4-star prospect took a visit to campus recently. CLICK HERE