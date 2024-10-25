Lance Jones Hints at Return to Mackey Arena During 2024-25 Purdue Basketball Season
Former Purdue guard Lance Jones became a fan favorite during his lone season in West Lafayette. Even though he's moved on and playing professional basketball in Spain, the former Boilermaker is eyeing a return to Mackey Arena during the 2024-25 season.
Earlier this month, Purdue announced that it had sold out every home game for the 2024-25 season. By the season's end, the sellout streak will reach 89 games. Jones wants to be part of one of those as a fan.
In a reply to one of Purdue's messages on social media, Jones said, "might make an appearance Nov. 23." The Boilermakers host Marshall that night.
Jones, who spent four seasons at Southern Illinois before using his final year of eligibility at Purdue, played a key role in the Boilermakers' 34-5 season. He helped lead Purdue to a second straight Big Ten regular season title and the program's first Final Four trip since 1980.
Jones averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in his lone season with the Boilermakers. But he quickly became a fan favorite because of the "Lance Dance," in which he joined in with the fans' halftime dance before the second half began.
We'll see whether or not Jones is able to make his way back to Mackey Arena for a game this season. If he does, he'll undoubtedly receive a loud applause and will probably make an appearance on Purdue's jumbotron during halftime.
Purdue opens the 2024-25 regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
