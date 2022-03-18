LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's NCAA Tournament Matchup Between Purdue, Yale in Real Time

MILWAUKEE — Purdue basketball begins its NCAA Tournament run on Friday against Yale inside the Fiserv Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

The Boilermakers enter the matchup as the No. 3 seed, while the Bulldogs — Ivy League Tournament winners — are the No. 14 seed. The team is looking for a first-round victory for the fourth time in their last five appearances.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

March Madness is here, so let's get things started. The most recent items will be at the top.

2:50 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue leads Yale 46-33 at the break. Jaden Ivey with 18 points for the Boilermakers to lead all scorers. The Bulldogs made just eight shots from the field after starting the game 7-9 from the floor.

2:46 p.m. ET — Zach Edey in double figures after knocking down a pair of free throws. He gets another basket to fall on the next trip down the floor, bringing the 7-foot-4 sophomore to 13 points on 4-7 shooting. Edey is 5-6 from the foul line.

2:44 p.m. ET — Purdue now in the double bonus with 1:50 left before halftime. Caleb Furst steps up to the foul line and misses the front end of his attempts before making the second.

2:37 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Purdue leads 37-26 with 3:48 left before halftime. Jaden Ivey will head to the line after the media timeout. Yale has nine team fouls, and Ivey looks to add to his team-high 16 points.

2:35 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams picks up his second foul, this time on the offensive end of the court. A Yale player takes the charge under the rim.

2:33 p.m. ET — Now a double-digit lead for Purdue, its largest of the afternoon so far.

2:28 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Yale trying to claw back, avoiding a double-digit deficit as Purdue leads 27-20 with 7:36 to play in the first half. Azar Swain has 11 of the Bulldogs' points. Boilermakers are losing the rebounding battle 10-7.

2:23 p.m. ET — After Yale took a lead, Purdue went on a 10-0 run. The Bulldogs went more than three minutes before putting in another basket.

2:19 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Jaden Ivey has taken over this game right from the start. The sophomore guard has 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers as Purdue leads 25-16 with 10:29 left in the first half.

2:15 p.m. ET — Yale knocks down its second 3-pointer of the game and follows with an Azar Swain turnaround jumper. The Bulldogs have made 7-of-9 to start the game.

2:12 p.m. ET — Azar Swain is making his presence felt early as well. He nails a 3-pointer and has nine already for Yale.

2:11 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey in double figures in under five minutes of play. He knocks down two free throws after the media timeout to put Purdue up 13-8.

2:08 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue leads Yale 11-8 with 15:33 to play in the first half. Only Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey have scored for the Boilermakers. Bulldogs are led by senior guard Azar Swain, who has six points so far.

2:07 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey is fouled while slashing into the paint, and he gets the layup to fall. He missed the free throw after but leads the way with eight points so far.

2:04 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey gets his second 3-pointer to fall for Purdue. He has a quick six points, and the Boilermakers have doubled the Bulldogs' score here early.

2:03 p.m. ET — Azar Swain ties things up with a jumper for Yale. He's the team's top scorer, however, Jaden Ivey answers right back with a 3-pointer for the Boilermakers.

2:00 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and can't come away with a basket on its first possession. Sasha Stefanovic was off the mark on a 3-pointer. But on the next trip down the floor, Zach Edey puts in the first basket of the game.

PREGAME — Starting five for the Boilermakers remains the same.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

HOW TO WATCH: Purdue tips off the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Yale. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be aired live on TBS.

PURDUE SIZE REMAINS CONSTANT IN NCAA TOURNAMENT: The interior duo of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams gives Purdue basketball an advantage in the paint as the team begins its journey through the NCAA Tournament.

ERIC HUNTER JR. LEADING PURDUE DEFENSE: Eric Hunter Jr. is the heart of Purdue basketball's defense, and he's continuing to lead the charge as the Boilermakers get set to take on Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

TURNOVERS REMAIN FOCUS FOR PURDUE: Purdue's first-round NCAA Tournament opponent Yale forces 13.2 turnovers per game. The team turned the ball over 17 times in a 75-66 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament finals.

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT YALE: No. 14 seed Yale finished the season with a 19-11 record and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 66-64 win over Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament title game.

