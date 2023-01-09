LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball Against Penn State in Real Time

PHILADELPHIA — The No. 1-ranked Purdue basketball team tips off for its second game in a row away from West Lafayette, taking on Penn State at the historic Palestra on Sunday. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

A tough stretch of games away from home continues for Purdue basketball, so be sure to follow along down below:

7:59 p. m. ET, FINAL — Purdue outscored Penn State by 19 points in the second half, earning a 76-63 win Sunday at the Palestra in Philadelphia. The Boilermakers improved to 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play.

7:51 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — The second half has been all Purdue, which leads 71-58 with 3:44 left to play. Penn State is just 9-of-24 from the field after halftime. Zach Edey has 30 points on the night.

7:48 p.m. ET — Zach Edey needs two points to set a new career-high in scoring. He has 30 points on the night. Braden Smith is also one assist away from a season-best, as he leads the team with seven.

7:41 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Mason Gillis gets a shot underneath the basket to fall and will have a free throw after the media timeout. Purdue leads 65-50 with 7:53 left in the game. Penn State has just 13 points in the second half.

7:38 p.m. ET — Micah Shrewsberry is called for a technical foul and Fletcher Loyer knocks down 1-of-2. Purdue leads 63-48.

7:33 p.m. ET — So far, Purdue has just four players on the board, and Zach Edey leads the way with 28 points. Freshmen guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith have 13 and 12, respectively. Caleb Furst has contributed five points.

7:27 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Zach Edey has taken over in this game, running the pick and roll with Braden Smith to perfection. The 7-foot-4 big man leads all scorers with 26 points. Purdue leads Penn State 54-44 with 11:28 left to play.

7:22 p.m. ET — Penn State calls a timeout as Purdue's lead grows to eight points, its largest of the game. Fletcher Loyer buries a 3-pointer off a pass from Braden Smith. The Boilermakers have hit on their last three shots.

7:20 p.m. ET — Purdue went on a 12-0 run before Penn State found its first basket of the second half. The Boilermakers lead 45-39 now with just over 15 minutes to play.

7:13 p.m. ET — Fletcher Loyer opens the second half with a 3-pointer to cut Penn State's lead to three points.

6:55 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Jalen Pickett is the difference in this game for Penn State. He has 18 points at halftime, and the Nittany Lions lead 37-31 over Purdue at the break. Zach Edey and Braden Smith weathered the storm for the Boilermakers, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Edey and Smith scored the final 17 points for Purdue in the first half.

6:52 p.m. ET — Purdue has no answer for Jalen Pickett. He's getting it done at every level on the offensive side of the floor, leading all scorers with 16 points while shooting 6-of-10 from the field.

6:47 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Penn State is holding onto a four-point lead, up 31-27 with 2:18 left before halftime. Zach Edey leads all scorers with 14 points, but the Nittany Lions are 6-of-12 from the 3-point line in the opening period.

6:43 p.m. ET — Jalen Pickett knocks down the free throw, and Braden Smith responds with a long pull-up from just inside the 3-point line. Both teams are above 40% from the field.

6:40 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Penn State has a 25-21 advantage over Purdue with 5:39 left before halftime, and Jalen Pickett will have a free throw coming up after the media timeout. He nailed a 3-pointer and drew a foul from Zach Edey. The Nittany Lions have made their last six shots.

6:38 p.m. ET — Fantastic ball movement for Purdue as Ethan Morton gets the ball on the perimeter before Braden Smith drills his second 3-pointer of the game. The Boilermakers need some stops on the defensive end of the court as Penn State has made its last five shots.

6:36 p.m. ET — Purdue with five turnovers in the span of six minutes, and Penn State ties things up before a basket by Zach Edey makes it 16-14.

6:31 p.m. ET — Penn State called for back-to-back fouls against Trey Kaufman-Renn. The Nittany Lions then called for another foul as Jalen Pickett was getting physical with Fletcher Loyer near the 3-point line.

6:27 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue has a 14-10 lead over Penn State with 11:43 left in the first half. The Boilermakers are 2-of-2 from the 3-point line to open the game. Zach Edey leads all scorers with six points on 3-of-6 shooting.

6:26 p.m. ET — Fletcher Loyer comes springing to the top of the key and buries a 3-pointer on a pass from David Jenkins Jr.

6:25 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman in the game for Purdue after not getting much playing time against Ohio State. David Jenkins Jr. also comes in.

6:23 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis fires a late pass to Fletcher Loyer, who was cutting inside the paint. The miscommunication results in a turnover out of bounds on the baseline. Penn State takes advantage with a 3-pointer from Seth Lundy to make it a one-point game.

6:18 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue leads Penn State 9-5 at the first media timeout. The Boilermakers have six points in the paint and got an early 3-pointer from Braden Smith. Still 15:31 left to play before halftime.

6:17 p.m. ET — Braden Smith drills a 3-pointer coming off a screen. Purdue comes out the gates with a much faster start this time around. The Boilermakers are 4-of-6 from the field.

6:16 p.m. ET — A nice spin move underneath the basket for Caleb Furst results in an easy dunk. Purdue up 6-3 early against Penn State.

Tipoff — Penn State wins the tip and can't get their first shot to fall. Zach Edey opens the scoring down low on the other end of the court. Star guard Jalen Pickett responds with a 3-pointer on the next possession for the Nittany Lions.

Purdue starters:

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Sophomore forward Caleb Furst

Junior center Zach Edey

