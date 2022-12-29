LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Florida A&M in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball faces its final nonconference opponent on Thursday when it welcomes Florida A&M to Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers are looking to reach 13-0 for just the third time in program history.

Purdue starters



The Boilermakers are back at full strength, which means star center Zach Edey returns to the starting lineup. Caleb Furst will also start the game at forward with Mason Gillis coming off the bench. Here is the starting five against Florida A&M:

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Junior forward Mason Gillis

Junior center Zach Edey

Zach Edey at Full Strength Ahead of Game Against Florida A&M: Purdue junior center Zach Edey has been a full participant in practice after missing the team's game against New Orleans on Dec. 21 due to an illness. The Boilermakers are set to welcome Florida A&M to Mackey Arena on Thursday.

Meet the Florida A&M Rattlers: Purdue basketball gets one last tune-up before entering the thick of its Big Ten schedule when the team welcomes Florida A&M to Mackey Arena on Thursday. The Rattlers have struggled early this season, sitting at 2-8 overall before their trip to West Lafayette.

Purdue Remains No. 1 for Third Straight Week: After a victory over New Orleans last week at Mackey Arena, Purdue basketball remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third straight week. The Boilermakers are 12-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play so far this season.

