Purdue Stays Atop Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a convincing 75-53 win over New Orleans on Wednesday without star center Zach Edey in the lineup, Purdue remains No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third week in a row.

The Boilermakers are 12-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten entering a matchup with Florida A&M at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday inside Mackey Arena. It will be their final nonconference game before jumping back into conference play against Rutgers on Jan. 2.

Purdue earned 40 first-place votes and was one of three Big Ten schools that were ranked this week. Wisconsin came in at No. 15 followed by No. 16 Indiana. Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan State also received votes.

No. 2 UConn, which sits at 13-0 on the season, pulled 20 first-place votes. Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounded out the top five for the second consecutive week.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Dec. 26

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 8, with Big Ten teams in bold.

1. Purdue (12-0)

2. UConn (13-0)

3. Houston (12-1)

4. Kansas (11-1)

5. Arizona (12-1)

6. Texas (10-1)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Alabama (10-2)

9. Arkansas (11-1)

10. Gonzaga (10-3)

11. UCLA (11-2)

12. Baylor (9-2)

13. Virginia (8-2)

14. Miami (12-1)

15. Wisconsin (9-2)

16. Indiana (10-3)

17. Duke (10-3)

18. TCU (10-1)

19. Kentucky (8-3)

20. Auburn (10-2)

21. Mississippi State (11-0)

T-22. New Mexico (12-0)

T-22. Xavier (10-3)

24. West Virginia (10-2)

25. North Carolina (9-4)

Others receiving votes:

Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1

