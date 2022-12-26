Skip to main content

Purdue Stays Atop Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

After a victory over New Orleans last week at Mackey Arena, Purdue basketball remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third straight week. The Boilermakers are 12-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play so far this season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a convincing 75-53 win over New Orleans on Wednesday without star center Zach Edey in the lineup, Purdue remains No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third week in a row. 

The Boilermakers are 12-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten entering a matchup with Florida A&M at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday inside Mackey Arena. It will be their final nonconference game before jumping back into conference play against Rutgers on Jan. 2. 

Purdue earned 40 first-place votes and was one of three Big Ten schools that were ranked this week. Wisconsin came in at No. 15 followed by No. 16 Indiana. Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan State also received votes. 

No. 2 UConn, which sits at 13-0 on the season, pulled 20 first-place votes. Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounded out the top five for the second consecutive week. 

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Dec. 26

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 8, with Big Ten teams in bold.

1. Purdue (12-0)
2. UConn (13-0)
3. Houston (12-1)
4. Kansas (11-1)
5. Arizona (12-1)
6. Texas (10-1)
7. Tennessee (10-2)
8. Alabama (10-2)
9. Arkansas (11-1)
10. Gonzaga (10-3)
11. UCLA (11-2)
12. Baylor (9-2)
13. Virginia (8-2)
14. Miami (12-1)
15. Wisconsin (9-2)
16. Indiana (10-3)
17. Duke (10-3)
18. TCU (10-1)
19. Kentucky (8-3)
20. Auburn (10-2)
21. Mississippi State (11-0)
T-22. New Mexico (12-0)
T-22. Xavier (10-3)
24. West Virginia (10-2)
25. North Carolina (9-4)

Others receiving votes:

Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1

  • Matt Painter on Bringing the No. 1 Team to Mackey Arena: Purdue basketball played in Mackey Arena as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history on Wednesday night. The last Big Ten program to hold the top spot in the national rankings in consecutive seasons was Indiana back in 1974-75 and 1975-76 when the Hoosiers spent a total of 28 weeks as the highest-ranked team. CLICK HERE 
  • What Matt Painter Said After Win Over New Orleans: No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated New Orleans on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena to move to 12-0 on the season. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference, including video. CLICK HERE
  • Kaufman-Renn Shines for Purdue in Win Over New Orleans: Redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a career-high 24 points as Purdue dominated New Orleans on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. Junior center Zach Edey missed the game due to an illness, but the Boilermakers improved to 12-0 on the season. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue, New Orleans Photo Gallery: Purdue basketball defeated New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night to improve to 12-0 on the season. Recap the action with our photo gallery from Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE 

