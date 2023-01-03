Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Rutgers in Real Time

No. 1 Purdue basketball (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) returns to conference play against Rutgers (9-4, 1-1) on Monday night at Mackey Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball tips off for the first time in 2023 on Monday night in a matchup against Rutgers at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 13-0, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play. 

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen, straight from press row. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

Purdue basketball is back in Big Ten play in West Lafayette, follow along below for updates: 

7:11 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman knocks down his first 3-pointer of the game after checking into the game. He had a season-high 18 points for the Boilermakers in their win over Florida A&M last week. 

7:07 p.m. ET UNDER 16 — All tied up between Purdue and Rutgers at the first media timeout. Both teams slow out of the gates offensively. It's 4-4 with 15:49 left in the first half. 

7:04 p.m. ET — Purdue is 0-for-2 from the 3-point line early on, but Zach Edey continues to be a force on the offensive glass. He pulls in a loose ball and gets the first points on the board for the Boilermakers. 

7:03 p.m. ET — Caleb McConnell gets the first basket of the game, putting Rutgers ahead before Purdue can knock down a shot. 

Tipoff — Rutgers wins the tip, and Zach Edey is called for an early foul as Cliff Omoruyi looks for space underneath the basket. The Scarlet Knights get two opportunities near the paint to get shots to fall, but no points to show for it. 

