LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 24 Purdue vs. No. 6 Gonzaga in Real Time

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an 80-68 win over West Virginia, No. 24 Purdue basketball advanced to the semifinal of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy and will tip off against No. 6 Gonzaga on Friday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. ET.

12:25 a.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue leads Gonzaga 33-28 after the first half. A 15-3 run for the Boilermakers gave them some separation. Braden Smith and Zach Edey each with 8 points, and Drew Timme was the only scorer in double figures with 11.

12:22 a.m. ET — Gonzaga calls timeout as Purdue's lead grows to eight points. The Boilermakers are on an 8-0 run, and the Bulldogs haven't scored in two-plus minutes.

12:16 a.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Purdue leads Gonzaga 25-23 with 3:22 left to play in the first half. Zach Edey starting to get involved, now with 8 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Drew Timme leads all scorers with 9 points.

12:11 a.m. ET — Purdue with its first lead of the night, going ahead 18-16 on a layup by Braden Smith. Zach Edey added a block on the defensive end.

12:07 a.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Purdue cuts the deficit down to two points as Fletcher Loyer creates separation and knocks down his second 3-pointer of the game. The freshman has a team-high 7 points, and Gonzaga leads 16-14 with 7:18 left in the first half.

12:02 a.m. ET — Zach Edey gets his first basket of the night.

11:57 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Gonzaga has a seven-point lead, up 14-7 with 11:29 left in the first half. Purdue is just 2-of-13 from the field and has no points in the paint. Freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer are the only Boilermakers on the board.

11:56 p.m. ET — Fletcher Loyer gets a 3-pointer to fall, just Purdue's second made shot from the field. The Boilermakers are 2-of-13.

11:49 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Gonzaga leads Purdue 10-4 with 15:43 left in the first half. The Boilermakers have attempted seven 3-pointers early in this one, with only one finding the bottom of the net. The Bulldogs have made four of their last five shots.

11:47 p.m. ET — Gonzaga on the board first, getting a 3-pointer to fall. Braden Smith got a triple of his own to fall, but the Bulldogs find themselves up 7-3 early.

Purdue Takes Down West Virginia 80-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy: No. 24 Purdue basketball knocked down 24 of its 28 free throws en route to a victory over West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament. Junior center Zach Edey led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds while hitting on 10-of-12 shots from the foul line. CLICK HERE

