LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 24 Purdue Basketball vs. West Virginia in Real Time

No. 24 Purdue basketball (3-0) is on the road for a matchup with West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 24-ranked Purdue basketball program faces its first challenge away from West Lafayette, taking on West Virginia in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday night. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

  • How to watch: If you're looking for how to watch No. 24 Purdue's game against West Virginia, it will be broadcast on ESPN2. For more information on the game, including tipoff time and the coaching matchup, CLICK HERE

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

Follow along down below for this Thanksgiving Day matchup: 

Tipoff — Coming up at around 10 p.m. ET, so stay tuned. 

Purdue starters:

  • Freshman guard Braden Smith
  • Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer 
  • Junior guard Ethan Morton
  • Junior forward Mason Gillis
  • Junior center Zach Edey

