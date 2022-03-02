LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 8 Purdue Basketball's Game Against No. 10 Wisconsin in Real Time

Purdue basketball looks to avenge its only home loss of the season by taking down Wisconsin on the road Tuesday at the Kohl Center. It's a must-win game for the Boilermakers, one with huge Big Ten title implications at stake.

MADISON, Wis. — No. 8 Purdue basketball finds itself in a must-win situation Tuesday when it tips off against No. 10 Wisconsin on the road. The team looks to remain in contention for their 25th Big Ten title with a victory.

But the Badgers can claim at least a share of the regular-season conference championship by taking down the Boilermakers for the second time this season. Wisconsin earned a 74-69 win at Mackey Arena back on Jan. 3, Purdue's only home loss of the season.

Tipoff coming up at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Buckle your seats, and let's get started. The most recent items will be at the top.

8:55 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue is down 33-28 at the break. Sasha Stefanovic and Chucky Hepburn led all scorers with 11 points each, but Jaden Ivey was just 2-6 from the field and 0-4 from the free-throw line.

Both teams ended the half with five turnovers.

8:52 p.m. ET — Eric Hunter Jr. ends the 10-0 with a huge 3-pointer from the left corner. Purdue was on a nearly five-minute scoring drought with time running down in the first half.

8:49 p.m. ET — Matt painter takes a timeout as Wisconsin goes on a 10-0 run. Purdue trails 33-25 with 1:53 to play before halftime.

8:42 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Purdue trails Wisconsin 28-25 with 3:49 left to play in the first half. Boilermakers are shooting just 33% from the field and are nearing a two-minute scoring drought.

8:39 p.m. ET — Kohl Center in a frenzy as Brad Davison picks up his second foul attempting to take a charge against Jaden Ivey.

Ivey gets the bucket, but doesn't make the free throw. However, Trevion Williams grabs an offensive rebound to give Purdue another scoring chance.

8:37 p.m. ET — Zach Edey picks up his second foul of the first half. He has just three points with one made shot from the field.

8:32 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Wisconsin takes a 21-19 lead with 7:51 to play in the first half. Purdue is 1-5 on layups so far but is keeping it a back-and-forth affair with four 3-pointers.

8:30 p.m. ET — Purdue giving plenty of opportunities for Wisconsin to shoot 3-pointers. The Badgers are 3-11 from deep so far.

8:23 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Sasha Stefanovic is heating up from deep. He has 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Purdue has a 19-16 lead with 11:12 left in the first half. Wisconsin is 6-13 from the field.

8:21 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams fouled after an offensive rebound and a shot attempt. He makes both free throws to tie the game.

8:19 p.m. ET — Hepburn drills another 3-pointer to make things even with under 14 minutes to play in the first half. He has eight points already for the Badgers. His two deep shots have fueled an 8-0 run, and Wisconsin now holds a 16-14 lead.

8:17 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic hits a tough 3-pointer on the move. He has eight points in the first four minutes of play for Purdue. But Wisconsin freshman Chucky Hepburn answers with a triple of his own.

8:12 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue ahead of Wisconsin 11-6 with 15:59 left to play in the first half. The Boilermakers have hit on two 3-pointers in the early minutes of the game. Sasha Stefanovic leads the team with five points.

8:11 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey, in the face of Johnny Davis, takes a step-back 3-pointer and drills it for his first basket of the night. Purdue is 2-3 from deep to start the game.

8:08 p.m. ET — After hitting just one 3-pointer in its loss to Michigan State, Stefanovic nails a deep shot in the first two minutes of play. He has all five points so far for Purdue.

9:07 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic finds the first bucket of the game, getting into the paint and getting a layup to drop off the glass. But Wisconsin answers right back as Tyler Wahl snatches an offensive rebound for a score.

9:05 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and Eric Hunter Jr. can't get a contested layup to fall. Wisconsin with the ball coming down the other end.

Pregame — Starting five for Purdue remains unchanged for its road matchup with Wisconsin.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

