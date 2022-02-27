Purdue Among Seven Top-10 Teams to Lose on Same Day, First Time in College Basketball History

Seven of the top 10 college basketball teams in the Associated Press poll were defeated Saturday, including No. 4 Purdue. It was the first time that many top 10 programs fell on the same day, which included every team in the top six.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As No. 4 Purdue basketball walked away from the Breslin Center following a 68-65 loss to Michigan State on the road, the sting of an upset loomed heavily over the team.

But the Boilermakers weren't the only ones who fell in an upset Saturday, as seven of the top-10 ranked teams in the country found themselves enduring defeat. It broke the record for the most teams in the top 10 being defeated on the same day in the history of the Associated Press poll.

The last time six top-10 programs lost in the same day was back on Feb. 4, 2017, which had happened five times in college basketball history before Saturday.

It was also the first time that every team in the top six lost, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Purdue now finds itself out of the driver's seat for the Big Ten regular-season title and will continue to battle for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team is scheduled to play Wisconsin on the road Tuesday before closing out the season at home against Indiana.

Here's a look at every top-10 team that suffered a loss Saturday:

No. 1 Gonzaga lost to No. 23 St. Mary's, 67-57.

No. 2 Arizona lost to Colorado, 79-63.

No. 3 Auburn lost to No. 17 Tennessee, 67-62.

No. 4 Purdue lost to Michigan State, 68-65.

lost to Michigan State, 68-65. No. 5 Kansas lost to No. 10 Baylor, 80-70.

No. 6 Kentucky lost to No. 18 Arkansas, 75-73.

No. 9 Texas Tech lost to TCU, 69-66.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

WISCONSIN MOVES TO FIRST PLACE WITH WIN OVER RUTGERS: Following Purdue's loss to Michigan State on the road, Wisconsin moved into first place in the Big Ten standings with a 66-61 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. CLICK HERE

Following Purdue's loss to Michigan State on the road, Wisconsin moved into first place in the Big Ten standings with a 66-61 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. TURNOVERS DERAIL PURDUE AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE: Purdue basketball turned the ball over 17 times in its loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points, but the Boilermakers couldn't muster enough opportunities to come out with a win. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball turned the ball over 17 times in its loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points, but the Boilermakers couldn't muster enough opportunities to come out with a win. MATT PAINTER ON TOM IZZO TYING BOB KNIGHT'S RECORD: Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo earned his 662nd win with the program in a 68-65 victory over Purdue on Saturday. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter acknowledged the accomplishment after the game. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!