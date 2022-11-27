LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue vs. Duke in Real Time, Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an 84-66 win over No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 24 Purdue basketball advanced to the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game and will tip off against No. 8 Duke on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

5:03 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Duke fighting back as Purdue is struggling to get quality looks against a zone defense. The Boilermakers lead by eight points with 7:08 to play but have missed on their last three shot attempts.

4:53 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue has made just one of its last seven shots after Duke switched to a zone defense. The Blue Devils cut the deficit down to single digits before Caleb Furst got one to fall. Boilermakers lead 60-49 with 11:28 to play.

4:48 p.m. ET — Purdue has hit on five of its last seven shots, still clinging to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes of the second half. Zach Edey the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers.

4:43 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue leads Duke 56-41 with 15:56 left in the game. The Blue Devils still have no answer for Zach Edey, who has 17 points and is 6-of-9 from the field.

4:42 p.m. ET — Purdue now 5-of-6 from the 3-point line after Fletcher Loyer rattles one into the basket.

4:21 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Duke ends the first half on a 7-0 run, but Purdue leads 46-35 at halftime. Zach Edey has 13 points and five rebounds without a turnover for the Boilermakers.

4:16 p.m. ET — Purdue is taking full control of this game. A 7-0 run gives the Boilermakers an 18-point lead before the Blue Devils are able to knock down a 3-pointer. Nine different Purdue players have scored, led by Zach Edey's 13 points.

4:12 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Purdue with a 41-28 lead over Duke with 3:38 to play before halftime. The Boilermakers are 13-of-14 from the foul line while shooting 65% from the field.

4:06 p.m. ET — Zach Edey into double figures. After another basket, he has 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go along with a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line.

4:01 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Duke finally responds to an 11-0 stretch by Purdue, part of a massive 23-4 run. The Boilermakers have a 30-20 lead with 7:41 left in the first half after trailing by as many as seven in the early parts of the game.

3:57 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis sells a shot fake to free himself for a knockdown 3-pointer in the left corner. Duke takes a timeout as Purdue's lead grows to eight points, the largest of the game. The Boilermakers are on a 19-4 run.

3:55 p.m. ET — Purdue is in the bonus, and Mason Gillis steps to the line to knock down a pair of free throws. Getting to the foul line has been key for the Boilermakers in both of their victories in this tournament. Still 10-plus minutes to play before halftime.

3:46 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue on a 10-2 run and takes a 17-16 lead over Duke with 11:39 left in the first half. Caleb Furst, Fletcher Loyer and Zach Edey all with 4 points. The Boilermakers are 6-of-10 from the field.

3:39 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — A 5-0 run by Duke was put to a halt by a pair of free throws from Zach Edey, but after a 3-pointer by Kyle Filipowski, Purdue trails 12-7 with 15:59 still to play in the first half. The Boilermakers already have five turnovers.

3:33 p.m. ET — Duke guard Jeremy roach opens the scoring, but Mason Gillis answers with a 3-pointer for Purdue. Both teams going back and forth in the early minutes and Zach Edey gets his first basket of the game.

Purdue starters:

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Junior forward Mason Gillis

Junior center Zach Edey

