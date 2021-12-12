LIVE BLOG: Follow Sunday's Purdue, NC State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After being stunned on a buzzer-beater against Rutgers in its first loss of the season, the No. 1-ranked Purdue basketball program looks to get back on track in a matchup against North Carolina State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, and NC State leads the all-time series with by a 4-1 margin, but Purdue won the last meeting in the 2014 Big Ten / ACC Challenge.

Purdue fell to Rutgers 70-68 on the road, but the team's 8-0 start was its best since 2015-16. The Boilermakers were one of the last 10 teams to lose a game in the 2021-22 season. Now, they're looking to get back in the win column.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

2:18 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue with an early 10-2 deficit with 15:42 to play in th. The Boilermakers are 1-7 from the floor, and NC State has put in two 3-pointers to get ahead.

2:17 p.m. ET — Purdue finally on the board, Zach Edey puts in his first bucket, but the Boilermakers face an 8-2 deficit.

2:15 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic trying to find his mark from beyond the arc, but 0-2 so far in the first few minutes of play. He missed on a wide-open shot before airballing a deep turnaround jumper.

2:13 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, but Zach Edey can't get his first shot to fall. He's struggled to get going early against Rutgers. NC State comes down the floor and hits a 3-pointer to open up the scoring.

PREGAME — No changeup to the Purdue starting five this afternoon at the Barclays Center.

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

