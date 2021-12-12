How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball's Game with North Carolina State on Sunday

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Following its first loss of the season Thursday against Rutgers, the No. 1-ranked Purdue basketball team looks to rebound against North Carolina State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Purdue's 8-0 start was its best since the 2015-16 season, and the Boilermakers were one of the last 10 teams in the country to lose a game in the 2021-22 season. North Carolina State enters the matchup at 7-2.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs NC State Wolfpack

Who: No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) vs NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

Purdue is a 14-point favorite over NC State, according to the website. The over/under is 142.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. NC State was 14-11 a year ago, and 9-8 in the ACC.

Purdue-NC State series history

Series history: NC State leads the all-time series 4-1.

NC State leads the all-time series 4-1. Purdue vs. NC State: Purdue won the last meeting between the two programs, a 66-61 victory in the 2014 Big Ten / ACC Challenge.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue was defeated for the first time this season on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer against Rutgers on the road. The half-court shot from Ron Harper Jr. ended the game 70-68. CLICK HERE

Purdue was defeated for the first time this season on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer against Rutgers on the road. The half-court shot from Ron Harper Jr. ended the game 70-68. NC State's last game: NC State defeated Bethune-Cookman 65-48 to improve to 7-2 on the year.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 364-184 record at Purdue, and is 388-189 overall. He is 181-110 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard).

Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard). Projected NC State starters: Cam Hayes (6-foot-3 sophomore guard), Casey Morsell (6-3 junior guard), Jericole Hellems (6-7 senior forward), Dereon Seabron (6-7 redshirt sophomore guard) and Ebenezer Dowuona (6-11 sophomore forward).

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

