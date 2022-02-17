LIVE BLOG: Follow Wednesday's Game Between No. 5 Purdue, Northwestern in Real Time; News and Analysis

No. 5 Purdue basketball looks to earn a season sweep of Northwestern and continue to make a strong push toward a Big Ten title. The Boilermakers enter with a 22-4 mark, while the Wildcats have won three of their last four games.

EVANSTON, Ill. — No. 5 Purdue basketball is back on the road for a matchup with Northwestern at the Welsh-Ryan Arena. A win would give the Boilermakers the top spot in the Big Ten after Illinois fell to Rutgers.

A victory Wednesday night would be a huge stepping stone in the regular season's final push. The Wildcats have won three of their last four games.

A win would give Purdue a 23-4 record, matching Purdue's best 27-game start since the 1987-88 season, which has been done five other times since.

9:41 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Purdue leads 26-20 over Northwestern with 5:22 left in the first half. The Boilermakers have jumped up to 50% shooting from the field after a slow start to the game. Seven different players have scored for Purdue so far in the opening period.

9:38 p.m. ET — Purdue has made all six of its shots from the free-throw line. The Boilermakers have made six of their last eight from the field, but a 3-pointer from Northwestern's Ryan Young snaps a 7-0 scoring run.

9:35 p.m. ET — Isaiah Thompson drills his second 3-pointer of the game, an in-rhythm jumper off a pass from Zach Edey. He has six points early for Purdue.

9:31 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue with a 15-13 lead at the 10:44 mark in the first half. Boilermakers have made their last three shots from the floor. Both teams are struggling with turnovers early: four for Purdue, five for Northwestern.

9:27 p.m. ET — Northwestern is 5-10 from the floor now after making four of its last five. Purdue also up to four turnovers in the first seven minutes of the game.

9:21 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue has a 4-2 lead with 15:37 to play in the first half. The two teams are a combined 2-11 from the floor, with a pair of Jaden Ivey free throws being the difference for the Boilermakers.

9:19 p.m. ET — Poor passes have resulted in Northwestern having three turnovers early in the game. Purdue doing a good job having active hands and stepping in front of entry passes to the paint.

9:17 p.m. ET — Zach Edey scores the first basket for Purdue, tying the game at 2-2 after nearly three minutes of play. The Boilermakers started 1-5 from the floor. Wildcats are 1-3.

9:12 p.m. ET — Zach Edey controls the tip, giving the opening possession to Northwestern. Pete Nance matching up against Zach Edey early, the same situation that forced him into foul trouble earlier in the year inside Mackey Arena.

PREGAME — Starting five for Purdue remains unchanged for its road matchup against Northwestern.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

