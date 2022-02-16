How to Watch No. 5 Purdue Basketball Against Northwestern on Wednesday Night

Purdue basketball on the road for its second game against Northwestern this season. The Boilermakers have won 10 straight games against the Wildcats. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including tipoff time, TV info and the latest on the point spread.

EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 5-ranked Purdue basketball team ends a stretch of quick turnarounds with a road contest against Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and it is the second time the two teams have met this season.

The Boilermakers are one-half game back of Illinois, which boasts a league-leading 11-3 record in conference play, who plays at surging Rutgers on Wednesday. The team could move into first place in the Big Ten with a victory. With just five league games left, every game is critical in the race for a league title.

When it has been ranked, Purdue hasn't lost to Northwestern since Jan. 16, 2010, a span of nine games. Under head coach Matt Painter, the Boilermakers are 11-2 against the Wildcats when ranked.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey did not play in the last meeting against Northwestern at Mackey Arena. In last year's meeting, he had 20 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Who: No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (22-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-11)

When: 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 16

9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 16 Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Dave Revsine and Stephen Bardo

Stream: Fubo.tv

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 6-point favorite over Northwestern, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 146.

Purdue enters the game as a 6-point favorite over Northwestern, according to . The over/under is 146. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Northwestern was 9-15 last season with a 6-13 record in the conference.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Northwestern was 9-15 last season with a 6-13 record in the conference. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 5 in Week 15 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Northwestern is unranked.

Purdue is ranked No. 5 in Week 15 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Northwestern is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 11 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Northwestern is ranked No. 59 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Northwestern Series History

Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series with Northwestern by a 133-47 advantage, having won 10 straight games against the Wildcats. The Boilermakers have won four straight games at Welsh-Ryan Arena by a combined 28 points.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue earned a narrow 62-61 victory against Maryland on Sunday. The team was led by Sasha Stefanovic's 17 points, but four players managed to score in double figures.

Purdue earned a narrow 62-61 victory against Maryland on Sunday. The team was led by Sasha Stefanovic's 17 points, but four players managed to score in double figures. Northwestern's last game: Northwestern lost a road matchup with No. 12 Illinois 73-66 Sunday.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 377-188 record at Purdue, and is 402-193 overall. He is 191-113 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 377-188 record at Purdue, and is 402-193 overall. He is 191-113 in Big Ten games. Meet Indiana coach Chris Collins: Chris Collins is in his ninth year as the coach of Northwestern. He has a 129-144 overall record with the program and has led the WIldcats to one postseason appearance.

