Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 15 Texas Tech
On Friday night, No. 1 Purdue will have a chance to win its fifth straight MTE. Standing in the way is No. 15 Texas Tech, hoping to snap the Boilermakers' streak of success in these non-conference events.
Follow along as Purdue Boilermakers on SI brings you live updates throughout the night as Purdue and Texas Tech battle for the Baha Mar Championship. Refresh this page frequently for the latest news, analysis and updates from the game.
#1 Purdue vs. #15 Texas Tech live game blog
Tipoff between Purdue and Texas Tech is scheduled for approximately 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
How to watch Purdue vs. Texas Tech
- What: Baha Mar Championship Game (multi-team event)
- Date: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
- Tipoff time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Baha Mar Resort Ballroom in Nassau, Bahamas (2,000 capacity)
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- TV announcers: Chris Sylvester (play-by-play), Kyle Macy (analyst), Ana Bellinghausen (reporter).
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 106 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
Preview
The beauty of the multi-team events is that there are opportunities to see a potential Final Four matchup in November. That's what we're getting Friday night in the Baha Mar Championship with Purdue and Texas Tech.
Both the Boilermakers and Red Raiders had to win hard-fought games on Thursday to advance to the championship round. Purdue fended off Memphis 80-71, and Texas Tech squeaked past Wake Forest 84-83. It sets up a matchup between a pair of National Player of the Year candidates in Smith and Toppin.
There are a lot of similarities between Purdue and Texas Tech. Both teams are shooting at a high clip, crashing the glass, and doing an excellent job distributing the ball. The Red Raiders are a little bit more aggressive defensively and are capable of forcing more turnovers. The Boilermakers have slightly better rim protection with Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen anchoring down the center position.
A battle in the post between Toppin and Purdue's bigs is going to be something to keep an eye on. Purdue likes to double the post and will have the size advantage on the Red Raiders down low. If the goal is to keep Toppin from beating them, then there may be opportunities for others to step up.
But that's not the only interesting battle worth watching. Anderson and Smith are both well-rounded point guards, capable of doing everything on the court. How quickly will Texas Tech try to get the ball out of Smith's hands? Can Purdue keep Anderson from getting into a rhythm from the distribution standpoint?
This game presents several interesting individual matchups. It could be one of the more intriguing games of the college basketball season to date.
