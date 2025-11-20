Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 1 Purdue vs. Memphis in Baha Mar Championship
No. 1 Purdue is on a mission to win its fifth straight multi-team event this year. It begins on Thursday night, as the Boilermakers play Memphis in the first round of the Baha Mar Championship. The winner moves on to the championship game on Friday, while the loser will play in the consolation round.
#1 Purdue vs. Memphis live game blog
Pregame
Memphis's starters — #1 Dug McDaniel (G), #2 Zach Davis (G), #3 Ashton Hardaway (F), #11 Aaron Bradshaw (F), #10 Simon Majok (C).
Purdue's starters — #0 CJ Cox (G), #2 Fletcher Loyer (G), #3 Braden Smith (G), #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (F), #45 Oscar Cluff (C).
How to watch #1 Purdue (4-0) vs. Memphis (1-2)
- What: Baha Mar Championship (multi-team event)
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025
- Tipoff time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Baha Mar Resort Ballroom in Nassau, Bahamas (2,000 capacity)
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- App: Paramount
- TV announcers: Chris Sylvester (play-by-play), Kyle Macy (analyst), Ana Bellinghausen (reporter).
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 106 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- Series history: Memphis leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 5-1
Preview
The multi-team events have been kind to Purdue in recent years. The Boilermakers have been winners of four straight MTEs, winning the Hall of Fame Tipoff Challenge (2021-22), the Phil Knight Legacy (2022-23), the Maui Invitational (2023-24), and the Rady Children's Invitational (2024-25). Can Painter's squad make it five straight?
Purdue has been rolling, posting an impressive road win over Alabama and defeating Akron on Sunday to improve to 4-0. The Boilers have really jelled nicely since Trey Kaufman-Renn's return last Thursday.
Memphis, on the other hand, is off to a 1-2 start and is a group that still lacks chemistry. That's what happens when you have an entirely new roster made up of 13 transfers and one recruit. It's a difficult job for Hardaway to get this group to work as a collective unit, especially early in the year.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Purdue has been the better team in every facet of the game. It's a more consistent shooting team, can rebound the basketball at a high rate, and doesn't commit many turnovers. Memphis, on the other hand, is one of the worst shooting teams in the country (280th) and is averaging 13.0 turnovers per game.
The biggest key on Thursday will be Purdue's ability to take care of the basketball. The Tigers aren't afraid to pressure the ball for a full 94 feet, especially after scoring. They force 9.7 steals per game and use that to get in transition.
Memphis really doesn't have anyone on the interior who can battle the size and tenacity of Kaufman-Renn and Cluff. And if they sell out to keep Purdue out of the paint, there are capable shooters in Loyer, Smith, CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, and Omer Mayer all around.
There are some challenges Memphis could present to Purdue, but as long as the Boilermakers take care of the basketball and rebound with the same vigor as they have in the last two games, they should be able to win their 11th straight MTE game.
