4 Things to Know About Saint Peter's, Purdue's Sweet 16 Opponent

The Saint Peter's Peacocks are taking March Madness by storm, becoming just the third No. 15 team in history to advance to the Sweet 16. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament champions boast a stalwart defense and several capable individual players.

PHILADELPHIA — Purdue basketball is on a collision course with Saint Peter's, this year's Cinderella team out of Jersey City, New Jersey, and the two teams are scheduled to face off in the Sweet 16.

The Peacocks have made it past the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed in the East Region by taking down No. 2 seed Kentucky before a victory over No. 7 seed Murray State.

They are just the third No. 15 seed in tournament history to advance to the Sweet 16.

Here are four things to know about the Saint Peter's Peacocks before they tip off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday. The game is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

How Saint Peter's Men's Basketball Made the NCAA Tournament

The Peacocks surged into the fray of March Madness by claiming an automatic bid after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. They took down Monmouth in the league title game 60-54.

Saint Peter's finished second behind Iona in the MAAC during the regular season, posting a 16-11 overall record which included an 11-6 mark in the conference. The team won three straight games in the league tournament before diving into the NCAA Championship field.

In round one of the East Regional, Saint Peter's pulled off an 85-79 upset of Kentucky on Thursday, March 17. The team had never won an NCAA Tournament game before the matchup, losing in the first round in its previous three appearances.

But the Peacocks doubled down in their second-round game against the Murray State on Saturday, ending the Racers' 21-game winning streak with a 70-60 victory to advance to the Sweet 16.

Saint Peter's has been the underdog in all of its NCAA Tournament matchups so far, which includes Friday's game against Purdue.

Coach Shaheen Holloway Leading Turnaround at Saint Peter's

St. Peter's Peacocks head coach Shaheen Holloway reacts to play in the first half against the Murray State Racers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Peacock's 45-year-old head coach, Shaheen Holloway, has his team in the NCAA Tournament in just his fourth year with the program.

Before taking over, he served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Seton Hall, from 2010 to 2018. Holloway was also an assistant coach at Iona from 2007 to 2010 following a seven-year professional career.

Before his hiring back in April of 2018, Saint Peter's registered just a 14-18 record. But under Holloway, the team's turnaround wasn't drastic right from the jump. The Peacocks were 10-22 in his first season at the helm.

But in year two, Holloway led the team to an 18-12 record, which included a 14-6 mark in the MAAC, the most conference wins in program history. The Peacocks advanced to the quarterfinals of the league tournament that year before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holloway's success garnered him MAAC Coach of the Year Honors, becoming just the third Saint Peter's coach to earn the award.

Saint Peter's reached 14 wins in the conference once again during the 2021-22 season before a trio of victories in the league tournament to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Holloway has a 63-56 overall record with the program, including 44-32 in league play, heading into Friday's matchup with Purdue. He already has the sixth-most wins as a head coach in school history, needing just five more to take sole possession of fifth place.

Sharpshooter Doug Edert Showing Up During March Madness

St. Peter's Peacocks guard Doug Edert (25) reacts to play in the second half against the Murray State Racers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert is taking the NCAA Tournament by storm, knocking down clutch shots while flaunting a bristly mustache on his upper lip.

On the season, he is shooting a team-high 42.5% from the 3-point line and 88.5% from the free-throw line.

Edert has primarily served as a role player for the Peacocks this season, appearing in all but one contest yet only making seven starts. He's averaging just 9.7 points per game in 24.2 minutes on the floor.

But the junior has come up big during the NCAA Tournament, logging 20 points against Kentucky in the first round. Edert was 5-7 from the field, which included a 2-2 mark from the 3-point line.

The scoring output was one point from tying a season-high, and he followed with another stellar performance against Murray State in the second round. Edert recorded 13 points on 4-6 shooting. He was the only player on the team to score in double figures in the first two rounds in the NCAA Tournament.

Shot-Blocking Specialist KC Ndefo Anchors Strong Defense

Saint Peter's is yet another NCAA Tournament team that prides itself on the defensive end of the floor. The Peacocks have allowed just 62.3 points per game this season, which tops the MAAC.

Murray State Racers guard Justice Hill (14) goes to the basket defended by St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

They've also held their opponents to a league-best 38.4% from the floor, which includes 29.4% from the 3-point line.

The stalwart defense is led by 6-foot-7 forward KC Ndefo, one of the country's best shot blockers. As a junior in the 2020-21 season, he led the nation with 3.6 blocks per game, becoming the program’s first NCAA Individual statistical champion in blocked shots.

This season, Ndefo has recorded 2.8 blocks per game while also accounting for 1.2 steals per contest, both being team-highs. He has blocked as many as 11 shots in one game for Saint Peter's.

In the team's victory over the Wildcats, Ndefo recorded seven points, three rebounds and two blocks.

But one of his best individual performances in 2021-22 came during the Peacocks' win over the Racers. Ndefo registered just his fourth double-double of the season, accounting for 17 points and 10 rebounds while also adding six blocked shots.

