Marquette's Tyler Kolek on Zach Edey's Critics: 'They Don't Know What They're Talking About'
Throughout his college basketball career, Zach Edey has faced plenty of criticism. It's hard to believe for a two-time National Player of the Year, but many still believe that his skill set won't translate to the NBA. But Marquette's Tyler Kolek — who has experience played against Edey — has a response to those knocking the 7-foot-4 center's game.
Both Kolek and Edey were in Chicago this week participating in the 2024 NBA Scouting Combine. During his media availability, Kolek was asked about Edey's game. He gave the former Boilermaker some major props.
"The guy might be the best college player in the past 20 years. People that are criticizing him don’t really know what they are talking about at the end of the day," Kolek said, per Sam King of the Journal & Courier.
How about that for some honesty?
Edey has quieted some of the doubters this week at the NBA Scouting Combine. Although most of his game at Purdue was centered around the post, he showcased the ability to shoot on the move, from behind the 3-point line and knock down pull-up jumpers.
While there's still a wide range of where Edey will be selected in the draft — he's heard anywhere from No. 10 to No. 25 — showing the ability to shoot from the perimeter certainly won't hurt his draft stock.
Edey was a two-time All-American and two-time National Player of the Year at Purdue. He became the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, breaking both records during his senior season with the program.
More importantly, Edey led the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten regular season championships and the program's first Final Four appearance since 1980. He'll be remembered as one of the greatest players in the history of college basketball.
