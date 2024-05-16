Incoming Purdue 7-Footer Daniel Jacobsen Earns Training Camp Spot on Men's U18 National Team
Incoming Purdue recruit Daniel Jacobsen is one of 30 players invited to training camp for USA Basketball's U18 National Team. The 7-foot-3 center is a member of the Boilermakers' six-man 2024 recruiting class.
The 30-man training camp roster will be trimmed down to just 12 players for the 2024 AmeriCup, scheduled to be played June 3-9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Training camp is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 23.
Jacobsen is a top-150 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The 7-foot-3 center committed to Purdue over offers from Clemson, Creighton, Georgetown, Illinois, Minnesota, Providence, Wisconsin and Xavier.
Nationally, Jacobsen ranks No. 149 overall and is listed as the No. 26 center of the cycle. He will be one of two 7-footers on Purdue's roster next season, along with 7-foot-2 sophomore Will Berg.
Matt Painter assembled a really strong recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, with Jacobsen being a key piece. The Boilermakers are also welcoming four-star guards Kanon Catchings and Gicarri Harris to the program, as well as three-star forward/center Raleigh Burgess.
The Boilers rounded out the 2024 recruiting class with commitments from guards CJ Cox and Jack Benter. Purdue's class ranks No. 10 nationally, per 247Sports.
