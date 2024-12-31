Matt Painter Hits Impressive Mackey Arena Milestone With Purdue's Win Over Toledo
In Matt Painter's 20 years as head coach at Purdue, the Boilermakers have been nearly unbeatable inside Mackey Arena. The veteran coach added another home victory to his resume on Sunday night, as No. 21 Purdue defeated Toledo 83-64.
That win gave Painter his 275th inside the iconic basketball venue. His record improved to 275-44 overall in home games at Mackey Arena, an impressive .862 winning percentage.
Purdue basketball's social media team shared the information following Sunday's win over the Rockets.
Painter's record against nonconference opponents improved to 135-9, a .938 winning percentage. The Boilermakers are also 130-35 in Big Ten play at home under Painter's guidance.
Painter won't be able to hit win No. 300 at Mackey Arena this season, as the Boilermakers have just nine regular season games remaining on their home court. So, that next milestone will have to wait at least one more season.
Mackey Arena is considered to be one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball. Under Painter, it's been nearly impossible for opponents to walk into West Lafayette and escape with a victory.
Painter will have a chance to reach win No. 276 at Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon, when Purdue hosts Northwestern.
