Meet the Opponent: Purdue Returns to Mackey Arena for Game Against Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball returns to Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon riding a five-game winning streak — including four on the road — after marching to the best start in program history with an 18-1 overall record and a 7-1 mark in the Big Ten.

The No. 3-ranked Boilermakers are set to welcome the Maryland Terrapins, who started the 2022-23 season with eight straight victories before winning just two of their last eight.

The team's best wins include games against Miami, Illinois and Ohio State. Maryland has lost four straight road matchups, all in Big Ten play after falling to Wisconsin, Michigan, Rutgers and Iowa.

The Terrapins are coming off a 64-58 victory at home against the Wolverines in which graduate guard Jahmir Young posted 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

A transfer from Charlotte this offseason, Young has scored at least 20 points in each of the last three games, including a 30-point double-double against the Buckeyes on Jan. 8. He's scored in double figures in all but three games for the Terrapins.

This season, Young is averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 assists per game to lead the team while also pulling down 4.8 rebounds per contest. He's one of three Maryland players averaging double-digit scoring, alongside senior forward Donta Scott (12.2) and senior guard Hakim Hart (11.6).

The Terrapins are led by first-year head coach Kevin Willard, who spent the last 12 seasons at the helm for Seton Hall. During his time with the Pirates, he compiled a 225-161 overall record.

Willard also spent three years as the head coach of Iona after serving as an assistant coach under Rick Pitino in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and in the college ranks at Louisville.

Maryland ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 64.5 points per game this season while holding opposing teams to 30.3 percent from the 3-point line. However, the Terrapins rank dead last in the conference with a 0.86 assist/turnover ratio.

The Boilermakers will enter the matchup having made 43-of-104 shots from beyond the arc during their five-game winning streak. They are shooting 33.2 percent from deep for the season while leading the Big Ten in rebound margin.

Junior center Zach Edey is the conference leader in points (21.3), rebounds (13.0) and field goal percentage (61.6 percent) this season.

Sunday's matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FS1.

