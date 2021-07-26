Men of Mackey Knocked Out of The Basketball Tournament Following Loss to Carmen's Crew

The Men of Mackey suffered an 80-69 defeat in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday against the No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Men of Mackey are headed home. The Purdue alumni suffered a second-round defeat in The Basketball Tournament at the hands of the Ohio State alumni team, Carmen's Crew, on Sunday.

Both teams started the game off slow, and the Men of Mackey were unable to claw their way out of a deficit in the second half, leading to an 80-69 loss.

For the second game in a row, the Men of Mackey were led by Kelsey Barlow, who registered team-highs with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel added 17 points in his second-ever game in The Basketball Tournament.

Center Isaac Haas recorded 14 points and nine rebounds, joining Barlow and Hummel as the only three players to score in double figures.

The Men of Mackey only trailed by one point with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter. However, Carmen's Crew guard William Buford hit a 3-point shot and Otterbein alumnus Jeff Gibbs scored seven straight points to extend the lead to 29-21 at halftime.

From there, the Ohio State alumni began to pull away. All 11 players on the active roster contributed to the team's scoring total, with Buford leading the charge by scoring a game-high 19 points.

The Men of Mackey kept the game close by outrebounding Carmen's Crew 42-38, recording eight steals and scoring 10 second-chance points compared to their opponents' four.

But 34 bench points was too much for the team to overcome. Carmen's Crew showcased their considerable depth and managed to lead by as many as 16 points.

“In the first half, we were getting great shots, we just weren’t hitting them,” Buford said after the game. “Everybody was encouraging everybody to come out in the third quarter and keep shooting our shots. We kept shooting them and those shots we were getting in the first half, we just happened to knock them down in the second half.”

Carmen’s Crew, the No. 1 seed in the Columbus Regional, is set to face off against the winner of No. 4 Team Hines and No. 5 The Money Team in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. Tip-off at the Covelli Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

COLUMBUS REGIONAL SCHEDULE: The Men of Mackey were victorious in their first matchup of The Basketball Tournament on Friday. CLICK HERE

The Men of Mackey were victorious in their first matchup of The Basketball Tournament on Friday. GEORGE KARLAFTIS HUNGRY FOR RETURN: After his season was cut short due to injury and COVID-19, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis is excited to get back on the field. He's working hard, doing whatever the team needs to help the program win in 2021. CLICK HERE

After his season was cut short due to injury and COVID-19, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis is excited to get back on the field. He's working hard, doing whatever the team needs to help the program win in 2021. JEFF BROHM READY TO FACE PRESSURE: For Purdue football, there's going to be pressure to win this upcoming season, but coach Jeff Brohm believes the team is close to returning to winning form. The Boilermakers posted a 2-4 record last year, which included three losses by one score. CLICK HERE

For Purdue football, there's going to be pressure to win this upcoming season, but coach Jeff Brohm believes the team is close to returning to winning form. The Boilermakers posted a 2-4 record last year, which included three losses by one score. BROHM ADDRESSES QUARTERBACK BATTLE: The Purdue football program will head into fall camp with a group of quarterbacks competing for starting job. Coach Jeff Brohm says the team looks to have a starter in mind early on, but he won't hesitate to utilize more than one quarterback this season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!