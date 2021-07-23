The Basketball Tournament 2021: Men of Mackey, Columbus Regional Schedule
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Men of Mackey, Purdue basketball's alumni team, will play its first game in The Basketball Tournament on Friday. The $1 million, single-elimination summer basketball tournament which will be broadcast live on ESPN programs.
The team is scheduled to play against the Tennessee alumni team, the Ballinteers, on Friday, July 23 at 7 pm ET at The Ohio State University’s Covelli Center as part of the Columbus Regional.
The Men of Mackey competed in The Basketball Tournament for the first time last season and advanced to the second round before losing to the Syracuse alumni team, Boeheim’s Army.
If the Men of Mackey advance to the second round, they will face the winner of the Ohio State alumni team, Carmen’s Crew, and Mid American Unity on Sunday, July 25 at 4 pm ET. The third and final games of the Columbus Regional will take place on Tuesday, July 27.
Two teams will advance from each of The Basketball Tournament’s four regionals to compete during Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31, and the semifinals will be on Aug. 1.
2021 Columbus Regional Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Game
|Matchup
|Channel
Friday, July 23
2 p.m. EDT
1
Game 1
No. 5 The Money Team vs No. 12 the Region
ESPN3
Friday, July 23
4 p.m. EDT
1
Game 2
No. 4 Team Hines vs No. 13 Brown & White
ESPN3
Friday, July 23
7 p.m. EDT
1
Game 3
No. 8 Men of Mackey vs No. 9 Ballinteers
ESPN
Friday, July 23
9 p.m. EDT
1
Game 4
No. 1 Carmin's Crew vs No. 16 Mid American Unity
ESPN
Saturday, July 24
1 p.m. EDT
1
Game 5
No. 7 Wolf Blood vs No. 10 Category 5
ESPN3
Saturday, July 24
3 p.m. EDT
1
Game 6
No. 2 Red Scare vs No. 15 BC Vahakni City
ESPN3
Saturday, July 24
6 p.m. EDT
1
Game 7
No. 6 Blue Collar U vs No. 11 The Nerd Team
ESPN2
Saturday, July 24
8 p.m. EDT
1
Game 8
No. 3 Zip 'Em Up vs No. 14 Ohio 1804
ESPN2
Sunday, July 25
2 p.m. EDT
2
Game 9
Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner
ESPN
Sunday, July 25
4 p.m. EDT
2
Game 10
Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
ESPN
Sunday, July 25
7 p.m. EDT
2
Game 11
Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner
ESPN3
Sunday, July 25
9 p.m. EDT
2
Game 12
Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner
ESPN3
Tuesday, July 27
7 p.m. EDT
3
Game 13
Game 9 Winner vs Game 12 Winner
ESPN
Tuesday, July 27
9 p.m. EDT
3
Game 14
Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner
ESPN
Men of Mackey Roster
A.J. Hammons
- Position: Center
- Jersey Number: #20
- Height: 7'0"
- College: Purdue
Cameron Delaney
- Position: Small Forward
- Jersey Number: #3
- Height:6'4"
- College: Denver & Sam Houston State
Evan Boudreaux
- Position: Power Forward
- Jersey Number: #12
- Height: 6'8"
- College: Purdue
Frank Gaines
- Position: Shooting Guard
- Jersey Number: #1
- Height: 6'3"
- College: Purdue - Fort Wayne
Isaac Haas
- Position: Center
- Jersey Number: #44
- Height: 7'2"
- College: Purdue
Kelsey Barlow
- Position: Small Forward
- Jersey Number: #11
- Height: 6'5"
- College: UIC & Purdue
Kyle Mangas
- Position: Shooting Guard
- Jersey Number: #2
- Height: 6'4"
- College: Indiana Wesleyan University
Lewis Jackson
- Position: Point Guard
- Jersey Number: #7
- Height: 5'10"
- College: Purdue
Ra'Shad James
- Position: Guard
- Jersey Number: #14
- Height: 6'1"
- College: Northwood, Iona & St. Thomas Aquinas
Robbie Hummel
- Position: Power Forward
- Jersey Number: #4
- Height: 6'9"
- College: Purdue
Tyrone Nash
- Position: Power Forward
- Jersey Number: #22
- Height: 6'8"
- College: Notre Dame
Ryan Kay
- Role: General Manager
- College: Purdue
Ryne Smith
- Role: Head Coach
- College: Purdue
