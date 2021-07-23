The Basketball Tournament 2021: Men of Mackey, Columbus Regional Schedule

The Men of Mackey play their first game in The Basketball Tournament on Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Follow along here for results and further scheduling.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Men of Mackey, Purdue basketball's alumni team, will play its first game in The Basketball Tournament on Friday. The $1 million, single-elimination summer basketball tournament which will be broadcast live on ESPN programs.

The team is scheduled to play against the Tennessee alumni team, the Ballinteers, on Friday, July 23 at 7 pm ET at The Ohio State University’s Covelli Center as part of the Columbus Regional.

The Men of Mackey competed in The Basketball Tournament for the first time last season and advanced to the second round before losing to the Syracuse alumni team, Boeheim’s Army.

If the Men of Mackey advance to the second round, they will face the winner of the Ohio State alumni team, Carmen’s Crew, and Mid American Unity on Sunday, July 25 at 4 pm ET. The third and final games of the Columbus Regional will take place on Tuesday, July 27.

Two teams will advance from each of The Basketball Tournament’s four regionals to compete during Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31, and the semifinals will be on Aug. 1.

2021 Columbus Regional Schedule

Date Time Round Game Matchup Channel Friday, July 23 2 p.m. EDT 1 Game 1 No. 5 The Money Team vs No. 12 the Region ESPN3 Friday, July 23 4 p.m. EDT 1 Game 2 No. 4 Team Hines vs No. 13 Brown & White ESPN3 Friday, July 23 7 p.m. EDT 1 Game 3 No. 8 Men of Mackey vs No. 9 Ballinteers ESPN Friday, July 23 9 p.m. EDT 1 Game 4 No. 1 Carmin's Crew vs No. 16 Mid American Unity ESPN Saturday, July 24 1 p.m. EDT 1 Game 5 No. 7 Wolf Blood vs No. 10 Category 5 ESPN3 Saturday, July 24 3 p.m. EDT 1 Game 6 No. 2 Red Scare vs No. 15 BC Vahakni City ESPN3 Saturday, July 24 6 p.m. EDT 1 Game 7 No. 6 Blue Collar U vs No. 11 The Nerd Team ESPN2 Saturday, July 24 8 p.m. EDT 1 Game 8 No. 3 Zip 'Em Up vs No. 14 Ohio 1804 ESPN2 Sunday, July 25 2 p.m. EDT 2 Game 9 Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner ESPN Sunday, July 25 4 p.m. EDT 2 Game 10 Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner ESPN Sunday, July 25 7 p.m. EDT 2 Game 11 Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner ESPN3 Sunday, July 25 9 p.m. EDT 2 Game 12 Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner ESPN3 Tuesday, July 27 7 p.m. EDT 3 Game 13 Game 9 Winner vs Game 12 Winner ESPN Tuesday, July 27 9 p.m. EDT 3 Game 14 Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner ESPN

Men of Mackey Roster

A.J. Hammons

Position: Center

Jersey Number: #20

Height: 7'0"

College: Purdue

Cameron Delaney

Position: Small Forward

Jersey Number: #3

Height:6'4"

College: Denver & Sam Houston State

Evan Boudreaux

Position: Power Forward

Jersey Number: #12

Height: 6'8"

College: Purdue

Frank Gaines

Position: Shooting Guard

Jersey Number: #1

Height: 6'3"

College: Purdue - Fort Wayne

Isaac Haas

Position: Center

Jersey Number: #44

Height: 7'2"

College: Purdue

Kelsey Barlow

Position: Small Forward

Jersey Number: #11

Height: 6'5"

College: UIC & Purdue

Kyle Mangas

Position: Shooting Guard

Jersey Number: #2

Height: 6'4"

College: Indiana Wesleyan University

Lewis Jackson

Position: Point Guard

Jersey Number: #7

Height: 5'10"

College: Purdue

Ra'Shad James

Position: Guard

Jersey Number: #14

Height: 6'1"

College: Northwood, Iona & St. Thomas Aquinas

Robbie Hummel

Position: Power Forward

Jersey Number: #4

Height: 6'9"

College: Purdue

Tyrone Nash

Position: Power Forward

Jersey Number: #22

Height: 6'8"

College: Notre Dame

Ryan Kay

Role: General Manager

College: Purdue

Ryne Smith

Role: Head Coach

College: Purdue

