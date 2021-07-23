Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

The Basketball Tournament 2021: Men of Mackey, Columbus Regional Schedule

The Men of Mackey play their first game in The Basketball Tournament on Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Follow along here for results and further scheduling.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Men of Mackey, Purdue basketball's alumni team, will play its first game in The Basketball Tournament on Friday. The $1 million, single-elimination summer basketball tournament which will be broadcast live on ESPN programs.

The team is scheduled to play against the Tennessee alumni team, the Ballinteers, on Friday, July 23 at 7 pm ET at The Ohio State University’s Covelli Center as part of the Columbus Regional.

The Men of Mackey competed in The Basketball Tournament for the first time last season and advanced to the second round before losing to the Syracuse alumni team, Boeheim’s Army.

If the Men of Mackey advance to the second round, they will face the winner of the Ohio State alumni team, Carmen’s Crew, and Mid American Unity on Sunday, July 25 at 4 pm ET. The third and final games of the Columbus Regional will take place on Tuesday, July 27.

Two teams will advance from each of The Basketball Tournament’s four regionals to compete during Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31, and the semifinals will be on Aug. 1.

2021 Columbus Regional Schedule

DateTimeRoundGameMatchupChannel

Friday, July 23

2 p.m. EDT

1

Game 1

No. 5 The Money Team vs No. 12 the Region

ESPN3

Friday, July 23

4 p.m. EDT

1

Game 2

No. 4 Team Hines vs No. 13 Brown & White

ESPN3

Friday, July 23

7 p.m. EDT

1

Game 3

No. 8 Men of Mackey vs No. 9 Ballinteers

ESPN

Friday, July 23

9 p.m. EDT

1

Game 4

No. 1 Carmin's Crew vs No. 16 Mid American Unity

ESPN

Saturday, July 24

1 p.m. EDT

1

Game 5

No. 7 Wolf Blood vs No. 10 Category 5

ESPN3

Saturday, July 24

3 p.m. EDT

1

Game 6

No. 2 Red Scare vs No. 15 BC Vahakni City

ESPN3

Saturday, July 24

6 p.m. EDT

1

Game 7

No. 6 Blue Collar U vs No. 11 The Nerd Team

ESPN2

Saturday, July 24

8 p.m. EDT

1

Game 8

No. 3 Zip 'Em Up vs No. 14 Ohio 1804

ESPN2

Sunday, July 25

2 p.m. EDT

2

Game 9

Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner

ESPN

Sunday, July 25

4 p.m. EDT

2

Game 10

Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner

ESPN

Sunday, July 25

7 p.m. EDT

2

Game 11

Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

ESPN3

Sunday, July 25

9 p.m. EDT

2

Game 12

Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner

ESPN3

Tuesday, July 27

7 p.m. EDT

3

Game 13

Game 9 Winner vs Game 12 Winner

ESPN

Tuesday, July 27

9 p.m. EDT

3

Game 14

Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner

ESPN

Men of Mackey Roster

A.J. Hammons

  • Position: Center
  • Jersey Number: #20
  • Height: 7'0"
  • College: Purdue

Cameron Delaney

  • Position: Small Forward
  • Jersey Number: #3
  • Height:6'4"
  • College: Denver & Sam Houston State

Evan Boudreaux

  • Position: Power Forward
  • Jersey Number: #12
  • Height: 6'8"
  • College: Purdue

Frank Gaines

  • Position: Shooting Guard
  • Jersey Number: #1
  • Height: 6'3"
  • College: Purdue - Fort Wayne

Isaac Haas 

  • Position: Center
  • Jersey Number: #44
  • Height: 7'2"
  • College: Purdue

Kelsey Barlow

  • Position: Small Forward
  • Jersey Number: #11
  • Height: 6'5"
  • College: UIC & Purdue

Kyle Mangas

  • Position: Shooting Guard
  • Jersey Number: #2
  • Height: 6'4"
  • College: Indiana Wesleyan University

Lewis Jackson

  • Position: Point Guard
  • Jersey Number: #7
  • Height: 5'10"
  • College: Purdue

Ra'Shad James

  • Position: Guard
  • Jersey Number: #14
  • Height: 6'1"
  • College: Northwood, Iona & St. Thomas Aquinas

Robbie Hummel

  • Position: Power Forward
  • Jersey Number: #4
  • Height: 6'9"
  • College: Purdue

Tyrone Nash

  • Position: Power Forward
  • Jersey Number: #22
  • Height: 6'8"
  • College: Notre Dame

Ryan Kay 

  • Role: General Manager
  • College: Purdue

Ryne Smith

  • Role: Head Coach
  • College: Purdue

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

  • BIG TEN STILL DETERMINING COVID PROTOCOLS: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has no regrets about decisions he made before the 2020 football season. But with the upcoming season on the horizon, he addressed how the conference is handling potential issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. CLICK HERE 
  • BIG TEN COACHES EXCITED FOR NIL: Name, image and likeness was a constant topic at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Many of the conference's coaches expressed their eagerness to support their student-athletes as they pursue various opportunities. CLICK HERE
  • BARRY ALVAREZ NAMED BIG TEN SPECIAL ADVISOR FOR FOOTBALL: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced Thursday that former Wisconsin athletic Director Barry Alvarez was named Special Advisor for Football. He spent 32 seasons with the Badgers before leaving the university in June. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN ANNOUNCES GEORGE AND VIOLA FELLOWSHIP: George Taliaferro was a pioneer for diversity and inclusion as a player at Indiana University. he was the first Black player to be drafted to the NFL, and the Big Ten honored his family's legacy with the creation of the George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Robbie Hummel
Basketball

The Basketball Tournament 2021: Men of Mackey, Columbus Regional Schedule

David Bell Purdue
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Named to Big Ten Football Preseason Honors List

David Bell Maryland
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Named to 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Kevin Warren
Football

Commissioner Kevin Warren Says Big Ten Football Still Determining COVID-19 Policies

P.J. Fleck
Football

Big Ten Football Coaches Share Excitement for Name, Image and Likeness Opportunities

Barry Alvarez
Football

Barry Alvarez Named Big Ten Special Advisor for Football

PurdueFootballHelmet
Recruiting

Brebeuf Jesuit Defensive End Joe Strickland Commits to Purdue Football

George taliaferro big ten media day
Football

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Announces George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship

David Boudia
Other Sports

Olympian David Boudia Joins Purdue Diving as a Full-Time Assistant Coach