No. 1 Purdue Basketball Rallies, Forces Overtime to Defeat North Carolina State 82-72

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — No. 1 Purdue basketball was staring down what could have been its second loss in as many games against North Carolina State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

The team never led in regulation, but Trevion Williams helped rally the Boilermakers to force overtime after being down by as many as 13 points in the second half. The senior forward led the team with 22 points while recording 12 rebounds and a career-high nine assists as Purdue came back to win 82-72 Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey added 22 points, while senior guard Sasha Stefanovic came on late to score 12 in the victory.

After suffering its first loss of the season in stunning fashion against Rutgers on Thursday, the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers once again could not find a rhythm at the 3-point line, shooting 5-for-21 from deep against North Carolina State.

The Boilermakers opened the game scoring 12 of its first 13 points in the paint. Stefanovic tried to find his mark early, but launched a pair of deep shots that failed to find the bottom of the net.

Purdue, which entered the game shooting nearly 42% from beyond the arc, didn’t find its first 3-pointer until sophomore forward Mason Gillis sank one with 6:31 to play in the first half.

The Wolfpack were complete opposites compared to the Boilermakers, draining eight of its 18 shots from the 3-point line during the game despite shooting under 30% from outside the arc entering the matchup. NC State held off Purdue to take a 31-27 lead at halftime.

It didn’t lose that fire, as freshman guard Terquavion Smith buried a 3-pointer and was fouled to start the second half. He hit the free throw to complete the four-point play, part of his team-leading 21 points in regulation.

But in the final six minutes of the second half, Purdue outscored NC State 18-8. Williams, who scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the period, led as the Boilermakers came roaring back.

Stefanovic scored seven points in that span, including his first 3-pointer of the game with 1:36 to play to cut the Boilermakers’ deficit to just three points. He later tied the game with a layup in the lane with just 21 seconds to play.

Neither team scored in the remaining time, and Purdue went into overtime for the first time all season. And for the first time all game, the Boilermakers had a lead after winning the tip and immediately hitting a 3-pointer, courtesy of Stefanovic.

Purdue never gave up the lead and made the play of the game as senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. stole the ball in NC State’s half of the court and passed to Ivey barrelling to the rim. He missed the contested layup, but Williams was there for a putback slam.

The Boilermakers went to the free-throw line the rest of the way to avoid its second straight loss. The team improved to 9-1 on the year and will play Butler on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Crossroads Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

