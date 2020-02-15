BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Ohio State Jumps On Purdue Early, Cruises to Easy Win

tombrew94

COLUMBUS, Ohio —There's a big crowd in the middle of the Big Ten standings, and members of that huge group, all with NCAA Tournament aspirations, are having difficulty separating themselves.

Ohio State took a big step forward Saturday, pounding Purdue 68-52 at Value City Arena, and doing so in a way that will certainly impress the tournament selection committee. Winning at home is expected these days, and the Buckeyes did just that, winning their third straight league home game behind 16 points from Kyle Young and 13 from Kaleb Wesson. 

Ohio State (17-8 overall and 7-7 in the Big Ten) has bounced back nicely in the league after  losing six of eight game early. Win several impressive nonconference wins, the Buckeyes should be good with the NCAA committee.

Purdue is another story all together. The Boilermakers (14-12 overall, 7-8 in the Big Ten) have several impressive victories all season long, but their overall record is starting to be a problem.

The reason for that is simple, too, because it's been the same thing all season for Purdue. On the road in the Big Ten, they fall behind early and never have enough to scratch all the way back. 

Purdue is just 2-6 on the road in the Big Ten, winning its last two against Northwestern and Indiana, but it trailed each of those games too, by seven and five points, respectively,

The margins in the other six games — all losses — is an average of 12.7 points per game.

Here are Purdue's rough road starts in the Big Ten this season:

  • Dec. 15 — trailed at Nebraska by 11
  • Jan. 5 — trailed at Illinois by 15
  • Jan. 8 — trailed at Michigan by 4
  • Jan. 18 — trailed at Maryland by 18
  • Jan. 28 — trailed at Rutgers by 16
  • Feb. 1 — trailed at Northwestern by 7
  • Feb 8 — trailed at Indiana by 5
  • Feb. 15 — trailed at Ohio State by 12 

The issues have been on the offensive end, where they shot just 32 percent in the first half and made only 2-of-9 3 pointers. It never really got any better, finishing at 35 percent forr the game and just 4-of-20 from 3 point-range (20 percent)

Sasha Stefanovic, who had started 18 of the Boilers' 24 previous games, started Sagturday's showdown on the bench. You thought he would have provided a spark when he came in, but Purdue coach Matt Painter didn't get it. from him or anyone else on the bench, for that matter. The foursome of Stefanovic, Matt Haarms, Aaron Wheeler and Isaiah Thompson were just 1-for-9 shooting in the first half and had only two combined points.

It didn't get any better either, with none of the four bench guys making a shot in the second half when Stefanovic scored on  breakaway layup with 3:45 left in the game. 

Evan Boudreaux led the Boilermakers with 17 points and Jahaad Proctor added 15. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Purdue Digs Another Huge Hole in First Half For 8th Straight Road Game

In every single Big Ten road game this season, Purdue has had to dig itself out of a hole. it was no different again Saturday at Ohio State, where the Boilermakers were down double digits for the fifth time in eight games.

tombrew94

GameDay Preview: Purdue Needs a Win on the Road at Ohio State

After losing a home game to Penn State this week, the Boilermakers need to find a way to steal a road win at Ohio State.

tombrew94

Purdue Baseball: Late Rally Lifts Boilers to Opening Day Victory

In a back-and-forth battle, Purdue won its season opener with a five-run eighth inning to top Hofstra, 9-6 on Friday in Sanford, Fla.

tombrew94

Purdue Baseball: Boilers Set to Open Season in Florida vs. Hofstra

The first of a four-game season-opening series takes place on Friday in Samford, Fla. Purdue and Hofstra have never met before in baseball.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: Painter Didn't See a Lack of Fight Coming From His Boilermakers

Purdue had been playing very well the past three weeks or so, but the Boilermakers failed to answer the bell against Penn State, and that was alarming.

tombrew94

by

Ct33

Purdue Baseball: New Season, New Look for Boilermakers

First-year coach Greg Goff knows what it takes to win at Purdue, and he's confident that can happen during the 2020 season, which starts on Friday.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Baseball 2020 Roster

Purdue is looking to bounce back from a sub-par season here in 2020. Here is the complete roster, with names and numbers, year, and how they throw and hit

tombrew94

Purdue Baseball 2020 Schedule

Here is Purdue's college baseball schedule for the 2020 season, starting with a four-game series against Hofstra on Friday in Sanford, Fla.

tombrew94

Purdue Gets a Taste of its Own Medicine in Loss to Penn State

It was Penn State — and not Purdue — that couldn't miss on Tuesday night, and the Nittany Lions kept their Big Ten title hopes alive with a xx-xx blowout over Purdue.

tombrew94

Meet The Opponent: The Red-Hot Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State has won six games in a row, is ranked No. 13 in the country and is contending for a Big Ten title for the first time ever.

tombrew94